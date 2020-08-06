PS5 black edition resurfaces with THIS leaked pic

Whether fans like it or not, the PS5 is launching this holiday season in the new white colourway Sony has opted for, over last gen's plain old black which the PS4 was sporting.

The entire console is a bold design choice, from the colour to the form factor, and even the trusty DualShock controller got a revamp with the DualSense. While we've seen fan renders of some pretty snazzy looking concepts for limited editions, Sony has yet to confirm the existence of special editions at launch, but has teased "even more beautiful (and hopefully radical) special editions" at some point down the line. Well now another internet rumour has sparked up about a black edition PS5 thanks to a leaked photo.

The image of a black DualSense controller has popped up on Twitter and features an all black controller with white buttons. It appears alongside images of a white DualSense, with the dimensions of both apparently being revealed. If this is accurate, the DualSense will measure 180mm x 120mm. A previously leaked image of the controller shows it to be pretty sizeable compared to the DualShock 4, which measures 162mm x 98mm.

The black DualSense in the image looks a bit shoddy for an official PS5 peripheral, suggesting it's either a pre-production/ prototype model, or a fake. The white buttons don't really help put forward the case that it's the real deal, and neither does the fact that the source of the images is unknown.

@geronimo_73 PlayStation 5 DualSense controller has been leaked showing a black variant of the controller. Source is unknown. #PlayStation #PlayStation5 #DualSense #Controller #BlackDualSence #PS5 #StateOfPlay pic.twitter.com/rBtVAaWh0CAugust 5, 2020

We've seen what a PS5 black edition might look like thanks to a slick fan render, and reports of Sony official marketing material with a black and red PS5 console did the rounds last month, sparking hopes that it's in the pipeline.

As much as we'd like to see additional colour options, Sony hasn't announced anything other than white for the moment, so take the leaks with a pinch of salt and accept that you may just have to disrupt your all-black entertainment centre with a white monolith after all.