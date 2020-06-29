PS5 Cyberpunk 2077 special edition console looks absolutely breathtaking

The PS5 is a singularly unique-looking console with an aesthetic that has divided fans. While Microsoft didn't stray too far from the tried-and-tested 'black rectangle' with the Xbox Series X, Sony shook things up with its futuristic design that packs sleek curves and sharp angles into its pristine, white form factor.

However you feel about the new look, you'll be hard-pressed not to fall in love with these two special editions of the consoles based on console-exclusive Horizon Forbidden West, and CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077.

Some more @PlayStation fan art fun for you all to enjoy this time for the guys at @CDPROJEKTRED and the coming @CyberpunkGame #Cyberpunk2077 #PS5 #PlayStation pic.twitter.com/kTgq0S6f4AJune 27, 2020

The renders come from British-based artist @XboxPope who usually mocks up special edition Xbox Series X consoles, but he's wandered into Sony's corral with his latest work, creating some spectacular PS5 console options celebrating the most anticipated games coming to the platform when it launches.

First up is the Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation 5 sporting the neon yellow and blue that are now synonymous with the title, and finished off with circuit board-style detailing.

Another @PlayStation #PS5 fun fan art for #HorizonForbiddenWest and the amazing @Guerrilla games well done and good luck with everything guys #Xboxpope #PlayStation5 #horizonzerodawn2 pic.twitter.com/d6UxK9hV32June 28, 2020

The second render is an Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 5 which perfectly encapsulates the essence of the game with its 'high-tech machine being reclaimed by nature' look, complete with ominous claw marks from some unknown but probably very dangerous machine waiting to make your acquaintance.

So here it is my first @PlayStation fan art Friday for the amazing #ghostoftsushima @SuckerPunchProd good luck with everything guys #PS5 pic.twitter.com/nkPuzIFOpoJune 26, 2020

Lastly, there's this Ghost of Tsushima PlayStation 5 in black and red, with the game's logo front-and-centre, and intricate detailing - including the red leaves from the promo images.

All three special edition mock-ups look absolutely stunning, and Sony fans who were on the fence with the official white console are leaning into the hardware more, now that they can visualise what it might look like decked out in their favourite game's colours and themes.

We don't actually know what to expect in terms of limited and special edition PS5 consoles, but Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will get "even more beautiful (and hopefully radical) special editions." If they look anything like these unofficial renders, we'll be more than happy - and so will the players.