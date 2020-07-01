iPhone 12 video gives the clearest look yet at Apple's new iPhone designs

For anyone who wants to see exactly what the new iPhone 12 looks like in real life then this latest leak is an absolute must-see.

That's because physical dummy units of the new iPhone 12, in its 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, have leaked and have been shown off from every angle in the below iPhone 12 video.

The video, which comes from the YouTube channel iupdate, reports that the phones were acquired from an unspecified source, before showing them off in various locations and from every angle.

Why this video is so exciting, though, is because it shows the much-rumoured new iPhone design actually in someone's hand. This is the iPhone 4-style design with squared off sides and a glass back.

The video also shows how the cheaper iPhone 12 units will come with a dual-lens camera system on the rear, while the main phone will have three lens, which was leaked back in May. The iPhone 12 Pro is set to also comes with a fourth LiDAR sensor.

Other changes that are expected, but not confirmable by these dummy units, is that the iPhone 12 is slated to come with a smaller notch than on the iPhone 11. The iPhone 12 is also not apparently coming with a charger or set of earphones in the box.

Here at T3 we're really enthused for the iPhone 12 and think the retro-new design looks absolutely class. We were huge fans of the iPhone 4 back in the day and a large part of that was due to its future-industrial design that just radiated a feeling of mature premium.

Here's hoping we don't have to wait too much longer this year to get our hands on an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.