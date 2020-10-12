Prime Day Bose deal gets you £70 off SoundSport Free true wireless buds

Cheap Bose wireless sports headphones for Amazon Prime Day: gear up

(Image credit: Bose / Amazon)
Matt Kollat

By

Do your future self a favour and buy the best running headphones in advance, not in January when they won't be discounted. Just have a look at this Amazon Prime Day deal: the truly amazing, truly wireless Bose SoundSport Free is now 38% off, only for a couple of days though. Grab yourself one of the best cheap Bose deal in recent history now!

• Buy the Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones for £110.99, was £179.95, you save £68.96 at Amazon

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones | On sale for £110.99 | Was £179.95 | You save £68.96 at Amazon
The Bose SoundSport Free buds are IPX4 rated as well as being sweat and weather resistant. Thanks to the three different pairs of Stay Hear+ Sport tips, you can make sure the buds sit in your ears securely and comfortably. Battery life up to 5 hours with each charge plus an additional 10 hours with the charging case. And they don't sound too bad either, you know.View Deal

