Premium SteelSeries PS5 gaming headset gets £100 Amazon Prime Day price cut

For gamers the world over now is a great time to be looking to upgrade a gaming setup as Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals are now starting to drop. And among the best early Prime Day deals we've seen so far is this absolute banger on the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset for PS5 (PS4 and PC also supported).

This wired gaming headset is basically an audiophile's dream pair of PS5 gaming headphones as not only does it deliver a set of cans with powerful 40mm neodymium drivers capable of a impressive frequency range of 10 - 40,000 Hz, but it also comes with its very own DAC (digital-to-analog converter) and headphone amp.

The DAC and amp combo means that the headset delivers high-fidelity 96 kHz / 24 bit audio at its purest full resolution with no down-sampling. In layman's terms that means incredible audio fidelity and in-game immersion.

Here at T3 we take audio incredibly seriously and only ever recommend the absolute finest audio products, so take it from us that this is one great-sounding gaming headset. And, thanks to this early Amazon Prime Day deal, it is now £100 cheaper than normal.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Star Deal SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset | Was: £249.99 | Now: £149.95 | Saving: £100.04

This is one of the absolute finest wired gaming headsets on the market today, and a perfect partner for PS5-owning audiophiles. The Arctis Pro comes with its own dedicated DAC and headphone amp, which means the gamer is treated to high-fidelity 96 kHz / 24 bit audio at its purest full resolution with no down-sampling. Immersion is taken to an entirely new level with this gaming headset, and right now it is a whopping £100 off (that's a straight 40% saving) thanks to this early Amazon Prime Day deal.

SteelSeries is a regular member of T3's best gaming headsets buying guide, and has impressed with both its wired and wireless headsets over the past few years. Indeed, just last year did the maker win T3's Best Gaming Headset award at the T3 Awards 2020 for its flagship wireless headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless.

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is one of the absolute finest wireless gaming headsets on the market today, by the way, so if you like the look of the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset but really want wireless functionality, then you should absolutely consider it. There's nowhere near the same discount on it though currently at Amazon, but if you can afford it then it won't disappoint.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless | Was: £299.99 | Now: £290 | Saving: £9.99

Wireless gaming headset royalty, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless delivers everything you would want from a flagship set of gaming cans. Its Dual-Wireless technology and interchangeable batteries (two are included in the box) with in-hub charging are standout features, as too its ClearCast microphone and excellent audio reproduction.

To compare Amazon's deal price on the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset to other retailers be sure to consult the pricing chart below, which pulls through today's very best prices from retailers across the UK.