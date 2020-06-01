Pre-order now: Grand Seiko x Watches of Switzerland Toge Special Edition watch

Luxury watchmaker Grand Seiko and retailer Watches of Switzerland have collaborated for the first time to create the Toge Special Edition.

The watch’s standout features are its British Racing Green colourway and Grand Seiko’s signature Mount Iwate dial. The model number is SBGM241.

Measuring a fairly compact 39.5mm across the face, the timepiece gets its name from Tōgè, which is a type of Japanese mountain pass – basically the sort of place you’d take a classic British sports car on a quiet day.

Made from stainless steel, the case features a crescent moon-shaped profile thanks to a set of Zaratsu polished lugs. Stainless steel hands and hour markets match the case, while a GMT dial and 24-hour markings are finished in gold, standing out smartly against the green dial.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Watches of Switzerland) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Watches of Switzerland)

Powered by a Caliber 9S66 mechanical GMT movement with 35 jewels, the watch has 72 hours of power reserve. The dial is protected by a box-shaped sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, and the brown strap is crocodile leather with a three-fold clasp button release.

Due to ongoing coronavirus lockdown measures preventing many retailers from opening their doors, the Grand Seiko Togo Special Edition can be tried on using augmented reality, via a filter available on Facebook and Instagram.

The watch is priced at £5,200 and will be available from Watches of Switzerland boutiques in the UK and select M locations in the US from July 2020.

You can pre-order the watch using the link below:

Liked this?