PlayStation kicks off its Black Friday sale by slashing prices on its official headset

The first round of PlayStation Black Friday deals is upon us, and you can grab the official Gold Wireless and Platinum Wireless headsets for up to 35% off at selected retailers. The official PlayStation site is advertising a discount of 30% off the headsets, but a few of the listed retailers are knocking off an extra 5% to sweeten the deal.

The Gold Wireless Headset usually retails for £69.99 in Black, Rose Gold, and the Fortnite edition, while the Platinum Wireless Headset's regular price tag is £139.99. The price drop saves you up to £25 of the Gold headset, and up to £50 off the Platinum headset, depending on where you look, and luckily for you, that place is just below:

PlayStation Wireless Platinum Headset | RRP: £139.99 | Deal Price: £89.99 | Save: £50

PlayStation's official discount on these headphones is advertised as £40 off, but selected retailers - like Very - are getting into the Black Friday spirit by knocking off some extra moolah, making this the best price on this headset, with a saving of £50. View Deal

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset | RRP: £69.99 | Deal Price: £44.99| Save: £25

Officially, the Black Friday price on these headphones is £49.99, offering a saving of £20, but Argos has pipped its competitors to the post with an extra fiver off both the Rose Gold and Fortnite bundle, which comes with the Epic Neo Versa skin, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling, and 2,000 V-Bucks. If you're after plain old Black, the headset is £49.99 across the board, although ShopTo is a few extra pennies cheaper, at £49.85.

With Black Friday deals coming thick and fast, there's no doubt Sony will have more discounts on consoles, controllers, and accessories, so stay tuned to our Best Black Friday deals hub for more bargains on gaming hardware, and a range of other tech products. In the meantime, if you'd prefer to take a gander at a wider range of headphones, we've rounded up our picks of noise-cancelling headphones perfect for travel, best in-ear buds, and best wireless headphones of 2019.