Google Pixel Watch 3 to come in two sizes – appears on certification website

Quick summary Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to be released on 13 August in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm. An FCC listing has revealed four different model numbers, thought to relate to the LTE and Wi-Fi versions in the two sizes.

Google is going to announce a new range of hardware on 13 August and that’s not only going to usher in the Pixel 9 devices, but the Pixel Watch 3 as well. We'd previously heard that there would be a Pixel Watch 3 XL and now we have more evidence of its existence.

Thanks to a listing at the FCC (via 91mobiles), we see four model numbers for the Pixel Watch, for Wi-Fi and LTE versions in two different sizes. Although the sizes aren't revealed, it was previously suggested that they would come in 41mm and 45mm sizes – the 45mm being the new XL model.

It's not expected that there will be many design changes, with previous renders suggesting that the Pixel Watch 3 would carry the same looks as previous models. The Pixel Watch has been praised for its minimalist design and if Google wants to push it as one of the best smartwatches out there, then making drastic changes might not be wise.

That's probably the motivation behind the larger size. That then mirrors the sort of offering that Apple presents with the Apple Watch and the Galaxy Watch, while it has also been suggested that the new Pixel Watch will manage to squeeze in more battery for better endurance.

Will Pixel Watch 3 be a launchpad for Google AI?

When Google first collaborated with manufacturers on Android Wear (the forebear to WearOS), Google Assistant was in the mix. That's something that's continued, giving you access to the personal assistant on the move – as long as you have a connection that is.

But Google is in a state of transition, with Google Assistant seeming to take a backseat, while Gemini is in the ascendency. There have been rumours previously that we'll see the launch of new Google AI branding at the launch event and it's likely that the Pixel Watch 3 will have a role to play there.

Replies are likely to get supercharged with AI to make them more useful, while the new Pixel Watch models are expected to launch on Wear OS 5. All will be revealed on 13 August, where it's expected that Google will announce the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel Fold, in addition to the new Pixel Watch models.