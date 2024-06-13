Google Pixel Watch 3 XL renders show a bigger, bolder smartwatch

It's time to get serious about Wear OS 5 with the Pixel Watch 3 XL

Google Pixel Watch 3 XL leak
(Image credit: Android Headlines)
Quick Summary

Leaked images reveal a bigger version of the popular Pixel Watch, called Pixel Watch 3 XL.

It will boast a larger display and run the new Wear OS 5.

Google's Pixel Watch series has been a popular choice for Android fans, being among the best smartwatches out there. Now it looks like a third iteration is on its way – and with a larger variant, to boot.

Thanks to a leaked image from Android Headlines, we have a good idea of what to expect from a prospective Google Pixel Watch 3 XL, said to be a larger model that'll release at the same time as a standard Pixel Watch 3.

The new model is thought to be 45mm, joining the existing size of 41mm. The smaller Pixel Watch 3 design has also recently leaked, and once again, it shows that there aren't expected to be any major changes in how this watch looks. For reference, the Pixel Watch 2 is 41mm.

Rumours suggest that the smaller model is in line for a slight increase in battery capacity and that should be what the Pixel Watch 3 XL offers too, a bigger battery for greater endurance. Other specs remain a mystery for now, so it's unclear what Google might be looking to target with the updated Pixel Watch.

It's going to be all about Wear OS 5

We're certain the new watch will launch with Wear OS 5, which is currently in developer preview having been announced at Google I/O. That new software will bring greater efficiency and better support for different screen sizes, so it fits with the expected launch of a larger device.

The Google Pixel 3 XL is likely to be announced at Google's October hardware event, launched alongside the Pixel 9 models, but there's another challenger that will appear before we reach that point. With Samsung Galaxy Unpacked expected to take place on 10 July, the Galaxy Watch 7 could be announced, seeing Google face another fresh competitor.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to have a power boost, a battery boost and potentially a completely fresh design, so within the next couple of months, you could be spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a new Android smartwatch.

Chris Hall
Chris Hall

Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that. 

