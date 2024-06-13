Google Pixel Watch 3 XL renders show a bigger, bolder smartwatch

Quick Summary Leaked images reveal a bigger version of the popular Pixel Watch, called Pixel Watch 3 XL. It will boast a larger display and run the new Wear OS 5.

Google's Pixel Watch series has been a popular choice for Android fans, being among the best smartwatches out there. Now it looks like a third iteration is on its way – and with a larger variant, to boot.

Thanks to a leaked image from Android Headlines, we have a good idea of what to expect from a prospective Google Pixel Watch 3 XL, said to be a larger model that'll release at the same time as a standard Pixel Watch 3.

The new model is thought to be 45mm, joining the existing size of 41mm. The smaller Pixel Watch 3 design has also recently leaked, and once again, it shows that there aren't expected to be any major changes in how this watch looks. For reference, the Pixel Watch 2 is 41mm.

Rumours suggest that the smaller model is in line for a slight increase in battery capacity and that should be what the Pixel Watch 3 XL offers too, a bigger battery for greater endurance. Other specs remain a mystery for now, so it's unclear what Google might be looking to target with the updated Pixel Watch.

It's going to be all about Wear OS 5

We're certain the new watch will launch with Wear OS 5, which is currently in developer preview having been announced at Google I/O. That new software will bring greater efficiency and better support for different screen sizes, so it fits with the expected launch of a larger device.

The Google Pixel 3 XL is likely to be announced at Google's October hardware event, launched alongside the Pixel 9 models, but there's another challenger that will appear before we reach that point. With Samsung Galaxy Unpacked expected to take place on 10 July, the Galaxy Watch 7 could be announced, seeing Google face another fresh competitor.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to have a power boost, a battery boost and potentially a completely fresh design, so within the next couple of months, you could be spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a new Android smartwatch.