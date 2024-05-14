Google Pixel 9 leak shows three devices in the flesh with a surprise fourth tipped, too

Quick summary The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 XL and Pixel 9 Fold are all expected to launch in 2024 as one family of devices. Three of those models have been revealed thanks to hands-on images of the new devices – along with confirmation of key specifications.

Google hasn't said anything official about the Pixel 9 yet, but that might be about to change with the entire Pixel 9 family of devices comprehensively leaking. Not only have we seen incremental leaks over the past months, but now full real-world images of the new Pixel 9 phones have surfaced – and there are four of them.

The leak comes from Rozetked, with three Pixel 9 devices revealed alongside each other. That includes the expected Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, along with the new Pixel 9 XL, although the name of that third device isn't confirmed.

The source is also claiming that the next-gen Pixel Fold will join the family, perhaps called the Pixel 9 Fold, as the fourth device.

The images let us see the phones in all their glory, matching the leaked renders we've seen previously. First instinct might be to suspect that these are dummy devices created from those renders, but we also get to see the phones turned on, increasing the certainty that these are the real deal.

We've previously talked about codenames for these phones – Tokay, Caiman, Komodo – and now we get to see all these devices together and there are a couple of important changes to be aware of.

Firstly, the design of these phones is changing fairly significantly. The camera unit on the back is the most obvious change, becoming an island instead of the camera bar that we've seen since the Pixel 6.

The second Is what appears to be a squarer design, more like the iPhone 15. On the Pixel 8 devices there are rounded sides and a smooth transition from the back or front of the device into the frame. It now looks sharper and more angular.

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro specs

All the devices are expected to be powered by the Google Tensor G4. This hardware could be announced at Google I/O, and could also power the next-gen Pixel Fold, which may launch before the rest of the Pixel 9 family.

The Pixel 9 will have 12GB RAM, while the Pro and XL model will have 16GB. All will have 128GB storage as a starting point.

The Pixel 9 is said to have a 6.24-inch display, while the Pixel 9 Pro is a touch larger at 6.34-inches. The Pixel 9 XL is 6.73-inches, making a change from the previous arrangement where the Pro was the larger device. Now it seems that Google is going to double down on more compact devices, but all are expected to be 120Hz.

The Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro are actually the same size, but the bezels are larger on the Pixel 9. This is similar to the arrangement on the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8, where the latter phone has a larger display but a smaller frame, because Google uses bezel width to differentiate between devices in different positions.

The cameras remain a differentiator too, with the Pixel 9 sticking to a dual camera arrangement, while the Pro and the XL will have the 5x telephoto. It's thought that all the cameras will have 50-megapixel sensors.

It's likely that Google will tease the new devices at Google I/O, but the Pixel 9 is not expected to launch until October, with the Pixel 9 Fold likely making an appearance sooner.