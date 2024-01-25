Leaked Google Pixel 9 renders take iPhone design and add something unusual

And so it starts again. Google hasn't even unveiled its rumoured Google Pixel 8a mid-range phone yet and there are leaked images of its next major flagship Android phone refresh.

Renders of the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have surfaced online and, if they turn out to be true, you can expect a huge design rethink from the company.

Indeed, it even looks like Google will follow Samsung in opting for an iPhone-style, flatter aluminium frame around its phones next time around (the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 models have similar this year).

There will be one big differentiator though – and we're not sure we like it.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Onleaks / 91Mobiles) (Image credit: Onleaks / 91Mobiles) (Image credit: Onleaks / 91Mobiles)

The renders of the Google Pixel 9 were provided to 91Mobiles by online leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (AKA @OnLeaks). They followed a similar set of images of the Google Pixel 9 Pro posted by MySmartPrice the day before.

We can only assume that the renders are based on either CAD details received by Hemmerstoffer or tips from within the supply chain. He has a great track record of being very close to final phone designs in the past, so there's every indication the same could apply here.

The front of each phone certainly looks neat, with a crisp, flat display, minimal bezel and a hole-punch camera top-centre. He claims that the Pixel 9 will have a 6.1-inch display, while the Pro will up that to 6.5-inches.

The flat metal sides makes sense considering what we've mentioned above. However, it's the camera unit on the rear that surprises the most... it seems that Google is to take the raised strip concept of the Google Pixel 8 (and previous handsets) and go rogue with it.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks / MySmartPrice) (Image credit: OnLeaks / MySmartPrice) (Image credit: OnLeaks / MySmartPrice)

The curved edges on the camera unit will disappear, leaving a distinctive lump on both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. It's certainly a head-turner.

One interesting snippet is that he claims the standard Pixel will get a three camera system for the first time, to match its larger sibling. There is also a rumour that the Pro (at the very least) will gain a periscope telephoto sensor, but there are few other details for now.

To be fair, considering we're still recovering from the shock of seeing that camera island for the first time, it's probably just as well.

We'll update you as and when we hear any more.