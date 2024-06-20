Philips Hue reveals new LED lightstrip with three lengths to choose from

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has announced the launch of a new LED lightstrip, the Philips Hue Solo lightstrip. Whilst previous models mostly come in one length with the option of purchasing am extension kit, the Philips Hue Solo lightstrip comes in a three, five or 10 metre version. It's available to buy from today, and is priced at £59.99 (€69.99) for three metres, £79.99 (€89.99) for five metres or £139.99 (€159.99) for 10 metres.

After confirming its first-ever wake up light on Tuesday, Philips Hue has also announced the launch of a new LED lightstrip. Whilst previous models mostly come in one length with the option of purchasing am extension kit if needed, the Philips Hue Solo lightstrip comes in a three, five or 10 metre version. This makes it easier to cover longer distances without the need for extensions.

The Philips Hue Gradientt lightstrip is a firm favourite amongst Philips Hue fans, and is widely considered as one of the best Philips Hue smart lights you can buy.

The Philips Hue Solo lightstrip is available to buy from today, and is priced at £59.99 (€69.99) for three metres, £79.99 (€89.99) for five metres or £139.99 (€159.99) for 10 metres.

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

The Philips Hue Solo lightstrip has an impressive 1700 lumen output, and is able to supply a mix of colour and pure white light thanks to its RGBWWW LEDs. It can be attached to most smooth, clean surfaces, and its adhesive back lasts for a considerable amount of time.

Apart from the Philips Hue Twilight, other launches include four new Lightguide bulbs and a Datura ceiling light. There's also an upgraded version of the GU10 spotlight and new app updates and improvements for the Philips Hue Secure system.

