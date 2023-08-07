OnePlus Open has been redesigned, as revealed by new leaked pictures

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The world of foldable phones has evolved dramatically over the last few months. We've seen a number of high profile releases, and even heard from a Samsung executive who suggested that 28% of people will buy a foldable phone next.

That came off the back of the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Those represent the latest iterations from the brand, who are widely considered to manufacture some of the best foldable phones on the market.

But there is one more device coming, which could provide some stiff competition. That's the OnePlus Open, a foldable phone which has been rumoured for a few years now. Recently, we've learned a lot more about the device. Everything from spec sheets to renders have been leaked, providing us with a fairly clear idea of what could be coming.

That is until now. In a rare correction for popular tech tipster, OnLeaks, another suite of renders have been released. These are apparently based on a revised version of the same device, showcasing some fairly significant design alterations.

Most strikingly, the new device appears to utilise a much wider aspect ratio. It's not entirely clear from the renders, but it looks like it may be shorter than previous renders. The scale of the camera mount on the rear of the device appears significantly larger on this newer render, extending almost halfway down the back of the phone.

If that proves true, it could be a really interesting handset. Most book-style foldable phones are roughly as big as a traditional slab phone when folded. This looks to differ from that, which could be a more manageable size for day-to-day use.

It's far from the only change, either. The next thing you'll probably notice is the corner cut-outs on the cover display. It's certainly an unusual choice, opting to round the corner rather than having the display cover all of the usable space. It's hard to see why they've opted to do it, too. It doesn't appear to have any practical benefit.

There are a handful of other changes. The sides are more rounded on the new design, and the speaker placement has been adjusted to offer better audio performance.

There's still no confirmed date for when this device will be released. Previous rumours had suggested the 29th of August was set in stone, but a recent change to the display manufacturer has delayed things.

Regardless, it sounds like it could be worth waiting for. The rumoured specs, combined with what looks like a more ergonomic size should make this worthy of consideration for many users.