OnePlus 12 and 12R officially confirmed with launch date

After months and months of speculation and rumours, the OnePlus 12 launch date has been officially confirmed by the brand. After having been launched in China earlier this month, the brand has confirmed that the devices will be unveiled globally on the 23rd of January 2024.

It's not just the flagship Android phone which is coming, either. For the first time ever, the brand are bringing their more affordable R series to the wider market, in the form of the OnePlus 12R.

The OnePlus 12 looks set to be one of the best phones on the market this year. One benefit of it having already launched in the Far East is that we have a pretty good idea of the spec sheet which is on offer.

Assuming no major changes are made between devices, were going to see a device with the brilliant Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor inside. That's likely to power a lot of devices this year, but it don't let that detract from just how good it is.

Then, there's the camera setup. That features a 50MP Sony LYT808 sensor – as found in the OnePlus Open. That's paired with a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, with 3x optical zoom on offer, and a 48MP ultrawide sensor.

That's a really impressive sounding camera array. It should make this one of the top picks for photography fans, with a truly well-rounded selection of shot snappers.

One of the most interesting specs is the display, though. It's a 2k Super Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate – so far, so normal – but also packs a retina burning 4,500 nits of peak brightness. That's simply insane, and is sure to be one of the brightest displays of any phone for the foreseeable future.

Whatever happens, we don't have long to wait for confirmation. The launch date of the 23rd leaves us a little over a month away from seeing the devices for the first time.