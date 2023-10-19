The OnePlus Open could be the new foldable phone king

OnePlus have just unveiled their latest device – the OnePlus Open. This marks the first foldable phone from the brand, who have made their debut foray into all things bendy and compact.

It's a really attractive proposition, too. Let's make no bones about it – if you're looking at a book-style foldable phone right now, you're probably looking at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. That's the pinnacle of the market right now, offering a refined suite of software and hardware to make a compelling overall package.

Can this handset knock it off its perch? It certainly looks possible. If spec points were celebrities, this would be something big like the Emmy's or the Met Gala. In short, the OnePlus Open packs in a whole heap of tech to make sure you have everything you need.

Let's start with the rear camera. That's a Hasselblad branded unit, with three sensors on board. You'll find a 48MP main sensor, paired with a 64MP telephoto lens and a 48MP ultra-wide shooter. OnePlus are touting this as "the best foldable for taking photos" with each sensor capable of acting as the main sensor when required.

You'll find a custom Sony sensor for the main camera, which packs in a five-axis OIS and EIS system. That works on both videos and photos, to help ensure your content is always smooth and sharp. It's a 1/1.43-inch stacked CMOS sensor, too, which minimises overexposure, while maximising brightness in the thinner chassis.

Elsewhere, you'll find the largest telephoto sensor on any foldable. That features 3x optical zoom, while up to 6x zoom is available in a lossless, in-sensor form. Beyond that, there's even a 120x Ultra Res Zoom function, for when you're really far away from your subject. That's one feature I can't wait to try.

Let's jump back to that thin chassis. At just 5.8mm thick when unfolded, the Open is currently the slimmest 5G foldable device on the market. Plus, at just 245g, it's even lighter than some flagship Android phones which don't fold.

That's made possible – at least in part – by the design of the hinge. OnePlus call it a Flexion hinge, but it's more commonly known as a waterdrop hinge among the rest of the market. Lightweight materials like titanium and carbon fibre are used to craft the industries' lightest design.

It also only uses 69 parts – much less than the industry average of 100 – to help cut down the weight. Oh, and there's an eight-axis pressure relief system built on top, to ensure that you aren't adding excess pressure to the hinge when the device is in use.

Inside, you'll find just about everything you'd expect from a modern flagship phone. You'll get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There's also up to 12GB of virtual RAM on offer, should you ever pile on enough tasks to need 28GB of RAM.

All of that is brought to life by some really top notch display technology. The internal folding display is a 7.82-inch display with up to 2,800 nits of peak brightness on offer. That's an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, adaptive down to 1Hz when needed.

On the cover display, you'll find a 6.31-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel. That's also packing a 120Hz refresh rate, which is adaptive down to 10Hz. It also uses a 20:9 aspect ratio, making it feel like a regular phone when in use. Both displays are rated by TÜV Rheinland for Intelligent Eye Care, too, ensuring your health is looked after.

Oh, and don't panic about durability. The OnePlus Open has been thoroughly tested to ensure you're getting a device which can withstand the rigors of day-to-day life. It was folded over a million times, simulating 100 folds per day for over ten years. Plus, drop testing from 1.5m ensures that it can withstand those accidental falls.

Okay, I hear you say, so what does all of this folding goodness cost? Well, it's surprisingly reasonable – at least by folding phone standards. You'll be able to pick up the OnePlus Open for just £1,599 in the UK, and $1,699 in the USA.

Now sure, that's a hefty chunk of change. But compare it to others on the market – the closest comparable Z Fold 5 spec costs £1,849 – and it sure looks like a far more attractive proposition.

We'll have to wait until we can get hands on with one to know just how good it really is. But one thing is for sure – if you're in the market for a foldable phone, OnePlus just entered the conversation in a big way.