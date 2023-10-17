OnePlus Open hands-on video emerges, shows almost everything

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Foldable phones may look futuristic, but they're very much the technology of today. More and more manufacturers are challenging for the crown of best folding phone, and OnePlus is one of them.

We know that the OnePlus Open will be revealed on the 19th of October, but we've now seen confirmed video footage of the phone in all its glory. YouTube star MrMobile (AKA Michael Fisher) was invited by OnePlus to go hands-on and provide a detailed look at the handset. In the video, you can see pretty much the entire phone, except for the camera bump and operating system (save for the lock screen).

The most obvious feature of the Open is that it's a 'book style' foldable in the style of the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 rather than a flip design. Interestingly, its crease is noticeably shallower than either of these rivals, which Fisher states leads to a "Flatter fold". This has been achieved by refining the hinge featured in Oppo foldables and reducing the number of parts in the mechanism.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

What is also fascinating about Fisher's video is his access to OnePlus' testing centre where phones are put through their paces with simulated drops, prods and pokes and bent under 50lbs of force. The video also demonstrates the phone being tested under IPX 4 waterproofing conditions (although Fisher states its certification is still under wraps).

In terms of specs, nothing is official yet but we are expecting it to be similar to the Oppo Find N3 which sounds like a handy device with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 16GB of RAM. There have also been rumours that it will feature a 7.82-inch AMOLED display, with a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen on the outer casing. While the camera was obscured in Michael's video, talk that it could have a 48-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide, and a 64-megapixel periscope lens is particularly exciting.