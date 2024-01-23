How to watch the OnePlus 12 and 12R global launch and what to expect

OnePlus will launch not one but two handsets globally today – here's everything you need to know

OnePlus is to hold its latest launch event today, Tuesday 23 January, and you can watch it right here on T3.

It has confirmed that there will be two new phones, the OnePlus 12 (which previously launched in China) and the OnePlus 12R. In addition, we should see a new pair of true wireless earbuds – the OnePlus Buds 3. You can watch the event live below.

Here's everything else we know about the launch of the brand's latest Android phones.

When will the OnePlus 12 global launch event start?

The OnePlus 12, 12R and OnePlus Buds 3 will be unveiled during an event in New Dehli, India today, Tuesday 23 January. The press conference kicks off at 19:30 local time.

Here are the start times for your location:

  • US West Coast: 06:00 PST
  • US East Coast: 09:00 EST
  • UK: 14:00 GMT
  • Central Europe: 15:00 CEST
  • India (New Delhi): 19:30 IST
  • China (Beijing): 22:00 CST
  • Japan (Tokyo): 23:00 JST
  • Australia (Sydney): 01:00 AEST (24 January)

How to watch the OnePlus 12 launch

You can watch the event live via the video further up this page.

Alternatively, you will be able to keep up with the action on the brand's X feed and dedicated website.

What to expect and why it matters

OnePlus has already confirmed that the event is for the global variant of the OnePlus 12, plus a second, more affordable device, the OnePlus 12R.

It'll also launch the OnePlus Buds 3 true wireless earbuds.

The OnePlus 12 was launched in China at the end of 2023, so we actually know a fair amount about it already. It has a 4th generation Hasselblad camera on the rear, which includes a 3x periscope telephoto lens.

There's 50W Airvooc charging for ultrafast wireless power. While the display is the company's brightest yet, with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

It also comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM to keep things running extra smoothly, especially as that's coupled with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processing.

What we know of the OnePlus 12R so far is that it'll also have a bright 120Hz display, but with a 1.5K resolution. And it'll be driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor instead, to keep the cost down.

Join us live for the event right here to find out more.

