OnePlus reveals an all-new phone, tablet, earbuds and additional smartwatch

Quick Summary OnePlus has revealed the four products that it'll fully launch during a summer event in Milan next week. It has also released pictures of the OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2, Watch 2R and Nord Buds 3 Pro.

As T3 revealed last week, OnePlus will soon host a summer launch event to unveil its latest batch of products. It'll take place in Milan on 16 July and it was widely expected that the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone would be star of the show.

Now we know that to be the case, as the Chinese manufacturer itself has confirmed exactly what it plans to launch. The unveiling of the forthcoming Android phone will be part of the event, but there will also be the OnePlus Pad 2 tablet, OnePlus Watch 2R and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, too.

In fact, we don't even have to wait until then to see them neither, as OnePlus has also shared official images of each product ahead of time.

Of course, we don't know everything yet, with the company keeping the specifications and key features close to its chest. However, it has revealed that the OnePlus Nord 4 will be the "slimmest" Nord phone yet – measuring just 7.99mm.

It'll also sport a metal unibody design that OnePlus claims is the only one of its type in the 5G era. The aluminium casing has been nano-etched for a textured look and the handset contains a unique antenna design to enable it to work effectively with 5G networks – a reason why many others have ditched metal shells in the past.

The OnePlus Pad 2 will be released in addition to the existing OnePlus Pad and Pad Go tablets, not as a replacement. It features a 12.1-inch 7:5 ratio display and can therefore be considered an alternative to a laptop.

OnePlus is also launching a new smartwatch, even though the OnePlus Watch 2 only hit the market relatively recently.

The OnePlus Watch 2R comes with a claimed 100-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and a lightweight aluminium body.

Lastly, the OnePlus Nords Buds 3 Pro offer 49dB of noise cancellation and an ultra-wide frequency range of up to 4,000Hz, even though they'll release at a mid-range price point.

They are said to improve on the Nord Buds 2 Pro when it comes to low and high frequencies. Each earbud contains a 12.4mm driver and enhanced BassWave 2.0 technology for more tangible bass tones.

OnePlus will further detail each product during its event in Italy next week – Tuesday 16 July 2024. T3 will bring you all the news as it happens.