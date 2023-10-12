How to watch the Oppo Find N3 Series launch live and why it matters

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Oppo will host its next major launch event on Thursday 19 October 2023 where it will unveil the global version of the Oppo Find N3 Flip phone.

It will also announce the Oppo Find N3, the latest generation of its book-style foldable phone, and you can watch the event live right here on T3.

The event will stream via the video above. It will update closer to the start time.

Here are the rest of the details about the Oppo Find N3 Series press conference that you need to know, including why it might be a bigger deal than you expect,

When will the Oppo Find N3 Series launch start?

The Oppo Find N3 Series launch is taking place in Singapore on Thursday 19 October 2023. It will start at 14:30 local time, so 07:30 in the UK.

Here are the kickoff times for different regions:

US West Coast: 23:30 PT (18 October)

23:30 PT (18 October) US East Coast: 02:30 ET

02:30 ET UK: 07:30 BST

07:30 BST Central Europe: 08:30 CEST

08:30 CEST India (New Delhi): 12:00 IST

12:00 IST China (Beijing): 14:30 CST

14:30 CST Japan (Tokyo): 15:30 JST

15:30 JST Australia (Sydney): 17:30 AEST

How to watch the Oppo Find N3 Series launch

You can watch the Oppo Find N3 Series launch event live via the video near the top of this page.

Alternatively, it will be available on Oppo's YouTube channel.

It's also worth your while to follow the Oppo X feed, which will more than likely post live details throughout the event.

Introducing not one, but two game-changing foldables.Tune into the #OPPOFindN3Series Global Launch and witness the future unfold.🔗 https://t.co/Fwkyuf02Om pic.twitter.com/G8xFYaqEeZOctober 12, 2023 See more

Reasons why the Oppo Find N3 Series event is important

Oppo has confirmed that it will launch two foldable devices during the event – the Oppo Find N3 Flip, which has already been announced in China (back in August), and the Oppo Find N3.

The latter is a book-style foldable phone that's leaked several times in the last few weeks, mainly because it will be identical to the also forthcoming OnePlus Open.

OnePlus' CEO, Pete Lau, confirmed a couple of weeks ago that the two phones are the same, but with different brands and names. We assume that's because they will release in different markets,

So, even if you aren't getting the Oppo Find N3 in your territory, it's still worth keeping an eye on the launch event to see what the OnePlus Open will be like.

Specifications rumours have pointed to the phone having a 7.82-inch AMOLED internal display, and a 6.31-inch screen outside.

It will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. it's said, with Adreno graphics. There could be up to 16GB of RAM too and 1TB of storage.

The battery is claimed to be 4,805mAh, while the Hasselblad camera unit will be made up of two 48-megapixel cameras (main and ultrawide) and a 64-megapixel periscope lens.

A 32-megapixel selfie camera will be available when unfolded.

We'll find out a lot more on the Find N3 and the global version of the Find N3 Flip on 19 October.