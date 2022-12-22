OnePlus 11 full specs leaked in certification process

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Earlier this week, we saw OnePlus 11 benchmarks leak, giving us our first insight into the performance of the tech disruptors' new handset. It looks impressive, too, battering earlier numbers posted by the Samsung Galaxy S23 and sitting roughly on par with the hotly anticipated Vivo X90 Pro+.

It certainly looks set to make the fight for best Android phone more interesting, with a whole host of new models setting their sights on the Android phone throne. But now, a full spec sheet for the OnePlus 11 has been leaked via the Chinese certification agency, TENAA. And it looks phenomenal.

We'd already seen leaks of the OnePlus 11 specification before, and, on the whole, they were right on the money. The display is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 3216 x 1440 resolution. Although it isn't listed on the TENAA certification, that's expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate, too.

The battery is rated at 2,435mAh. Don't panic though – the OnePlus 11 looks set to use a dual-cell design, so the actual battery rating will be 4,870mAh. That's slightly less than the 5,000mAh we saw leaked previously, though it's close enough to suggest it was probably a rounding error.

The rear camera array is a three-pronged design, with 50MP, 48MP and 32MP sensors taking care of wide, ultrawide and telephoto duties. On the front, a 16MP sensor ensures you'll always look your best when taking selfies or videos.

Another spec we already knew was the processor – the OnePlus 11 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That wasn't explicitly listed on the TENAA certification, although the processor specs do seem to marry up to what we know about Snapdragon's latest and greatest chip.

The RAM is perhaps the most interesting point on this spec sheet. Two options are listed – 12GB or 16GB. That means there is no phone on offer with 8GB of RAM, despite that becoming something of a standard in recent years. It's a clear statement of intent from OnePlus – this is a device that wont cut corners and will be ready to take on anything you throw at it. That impressive RAM is paired up with either 256GB or 512GB of storage, meaning there's plenty of room to keep all of your files safe.

It's worth noting that this listing is part of the Chinese certification program, so specs may be slightly altered for other global releases. However, based on historic releases, it's likely that the majority of this leak will match the spec found in Western markets.

The OnePlus 11 is set to be released on the 7th of February 2023, so keep your eyes peeled for more information as that day draws nearer.