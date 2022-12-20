The OnePlus 11 looks like a serious rival to the Samsung Galaxy S23

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's official: the OnePlus 11 is coming. A new teaser trailer has been released (opens in new tab) on Chinese social media site Weibo, and while it's short on detail it confirms the big Hasselblad camera bump on the back that we saw in leaked renders earlier this year. According to OnePlus's post, this phone will be a "future performance leader".

The phone comes from a rejuvenated OnePlus, which recently merged with Oppo to create an even more powerful phone firm. And the rumoured specifications suggest that if the price is right, it could be a serious rival to the Samsung Galaxy S23.

The OnePlus 11 has a specification to rival Samsung

The OnePlus 11 specification is expected to revolve around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, backed with 8 to 16GB of RAM and 128GB to 512GB of storage. THere's a 6.7-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display and that triple-camera setup comprises a 50MP wide camera, a 32MP telephoto and a 48MP ultrawide. The cameras have been developed in association with legendary imaging firm Hasselblad, whose Color Calibration has been used here.

It's 5G, of course, and there's Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi up to Wi-Fi 6e. The battery is expected to be 5,000mAh with up to 100W wired charging and 50W wireless.

That's a seriously impressive spec, and as we've seen from the renders and the official trailer it's a seriously good looking phone too. What we don't know is how much it'll cost; while the OnePlus 11 launch date is likely to be in early 2023, pitting it against the Samsung Galaxy S23, we don't know how much OnePlus intends to charge. If it's priced aggressively, it could be a serious thorn in Samsung's side.