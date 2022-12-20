OnePlus 11 benchmarks just leaked – could this be the best Android phone yet?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The battle for the best Android phone in 2023 looks set to be hotter than ever before. Classic top-dogs, like the Samsung Galaxy S23, will face competition from premium handsets like the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Vivo X90 Pro+.

Now, there's another competitor that looks set to join the fight. The OnePlus 11 is the next iteration of OnePlus phones, and looks set to pack a ferocious spec sheet. Powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it's rumoured to feature up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There's a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 5,000mAh battery which you can top up with 100W wired or 50W wireless charging.

The three-camera array on the back of the handset is rumoured to feature 50MP, 32MP and 48MP sensors, with the added bonus of Hasselblad Colour Calibration. The result should be up there with the best cameras on the market.

Now, Geekbench (opens in new tab) scores for the OnePlus 11 have turned up online – and the results are phenomenal. The device – which is the higher 16GB RAM model – posts a score of 1,493 in single-core performance, and 5,112 in multi-core performance. That's slightly pipped the Vivo X90 Pro+ leaked benchmark, which at the time was heralded as a Samsung Galaxy killer. It's roughly on par with the Samsung Galaxy S23 leaked benchmarks in terms of single-core performance – although the OnePlus is miles ahead in terms of multi-core scores.

So what does all of that mean? Well, in short, it means that the fight for the Android phone throne is going to be well-fought. We always say that a good benchmark doesn't mean a good phone. That is 100% true, but it is a good yardstick, particularly for devices which haven't been released yet.

As things stand, though, it looks like a host of new handsets are getting ready to steal the title from the Galaxy range.