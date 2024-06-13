One of our favourite Christopher Ward watches is back in a striking new colour

It's been a stellar year for Christopher Ward. Manufacturers of some of the best watches on the market from a value-for-money standpoint, the brand has unveiled a whole range of top timepieces over the last 12 months.

We saw an updated The Twelve – including a skeletonised version called The Twelve X – as well as neat limited editions like the Oracle Time x Christopher Ward Dune. They even snagged a duo of T3 Awards last week – one for the brand as a whole, and one for the Christopher Ward C60 Atoll 300.

Now, another dive watch has been unveiled – and it's a new take on one of my personal favourites. The Christopher Ward C60 Pro 300 Bronze was a knockout punch when it was unveiled last year.

The stunning bronze case paired beautifully with the hue-shifting brown dial and bezel. Add in the distressed leather strap which wore beautifully, and it's not hard to see why we dubbed it one of the best watches for the office.

Now, the brand has given the model a new lick of paint. Gone are the brown tones, with a sumptuous blue dial and bezel in its place. It's official title is Blue Ombre, though, which suggests it should have the same light catching qualities as the brown before it.

Inside, you'll find a COSC certified Sellita SW200-1 movement. That comes complete with 38 hours of power reserve, and a tolerance of -4/+6 seconds per day.

The watch is water resistant to 300m – though, as before, we doubt that leather strap is – and should sit comfortably on most wrists. Sure, the 42mm case diameter is tiptoeing towards the larger end of things, but a lug-to-lug width of just 49.3mm and a case height of a mere 11.5mm should help this retain a degree of comfort.

Priced at £1,070/$1,300 on the leather strap and £1,060/$1,290 on the rubber, this is certain to be a popular choice with anyone who loves the dive watch aesthetic, but wants a more luxurious touch.