On Running's first flagship store in Europe was inspired by a science museum

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While most sports manufacturers are busy moving their business online, Swiss running shoe brand On goes the opposite way by opening its first flagship store in Europe, in London of all places. Being a flagship store for one of the most dynamically growing brands, On's Regent Street outlet is a feast for the senses. For example, upon exiting the store, shoppers will pass a life-size boulder, which was hand carved and made of bricks inspired by a material encountered on the streets of London.

Inspired by a science museum, shoppers are encouraged to "touch, interact and explore the newest technology, sustainability projects, and innovation in various interactive stations", On says. The floors are made of paving stones, and the wall is made of natural clay and is hand applied. The Lower Ground floor's green walls are made of concrete cast in wood that replicates a tree trunk.

On's Magic Wall displayed in a pop-up store in London in 2021 (Image credit: On Running)

On's new London store also features the Magic Wall we tried back in 2021. It spans nearly the floor’s length and height and is striking in appearance and technological capabilities. With a hidden gait-cycle analysis technology, you only need to run a few strides to get instantly matched with the best shoes for your running style. Carrying every model and size, the Magic Wall "revolutionises the shopping experience by eliminating time spent waiting to receive sizes," On claims.

On London reflects the brand’s persistent innovation and devotion to creating unique products and experiences for customers everywhere. Located in London’s lively Regent Street, the store will serve as a seasonal hub for the local running community where runners of all kinds can safely gather to run together and see the latest products and innovations from the brand. The store will officially open its doors to the general public on 10 February 2023 at 169-173 Regent Street, London, UK. For more info, visit On today (opens in new tab).