Olympus unveils Stylus VH-410 and VH-515 cameras

Olympus has added two new point-and-shoot cameras to its range, the Stylus VH-410 and the “high performance” Stylus VH-151

Olympus Stylus VH-410

The VH-410 compact comes packing a 16-megapixel CCD sensor, touchscreen and 5x optical zoom, capable of shooting 1280 x 720 High Definition movies.

Other features include in-camera Panorama Merging, support for Eye-Fi memory cards, and a 3 inch rear touchscreen. Dual IS image stabilisation is also on board. The VH-410 will hit shelves mid-October.

Olympus Stylus VH-515

The VH-515 comes in a range of equally slick colours and boasting a 12-megapixel, back-illuminated CMOS sensor. Its 8x optical zoom with Super Resolution means it can deliver extremely high quality images, while video fans will be appeased by its 1920 x 1080 HD movie capture.

This one will land mid-September, so not long to wait.