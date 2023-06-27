Nothing Phone (2) pre-order date revealed

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fans of Nothing (T3's brand of the year) will no doubt be counting the days until the release of the Nothing Phone (2), and July 11th isn't that far away. But those looking to ensure they get hands-on day one will want to pre-order the newest handset before it goes on sale, and it looks like we know when that'll be possible.

Indian retailer Flipkart is offering the chance to pre-order the Nothing Phone (2) from the 29th of June. That's the first we've seen of any pre-order drop but hopefully, the same date applies for the rest of the world, especially as this is the first Nothing Phone to come to the US.

The pre-order deal also comes with 50% off of Nothing's entry-level AirPods rival, the Nothing Ear (stick) and other accessories which is a nice bonus. Fingers crossed for similar pre-order offers outside of India too.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Of course, when pre-ordering a new phone, you are intending to put down the full amount for the product in the future, and it seems the Nothing Phone 2 will be a fair chunk more expensive than its predecessor. The latest rumours suggest a £620 / $800 price tag for the 256GB model and £730 / $933 for the 512GB edition. That's almost twice the price of the original. For that money, you will at least get was has been designed to be a more premium phone, with a supposed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood.

Despite being listed for pre-order, we still know very little about the design of the Nothing Phone (2) which considering how unique the first model was, will likely be a key factor for many consumers. We already know it may have curved edges, and come with the most beautiful USB-C cable ever.

If you're particularly into Carl Pei's post-OnePlus endeavours, you might want to keep a pre-ordering eye out for the rumoured Nothing smartwatch too. We will, of course, keep you across all things Nothing, and provide you with our definitive Nothing Phone (2) review once it launches.