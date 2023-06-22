Nothing Phone (2) price leak gave us quite a shock... hope you're sitting down

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We have just over a couple of weeks to go before the Nothing Phone (2) is officially unveiled, with the launch event slated for 11th July. But, that just means the rumour mill is ramping up.

We've seen what it will supposedly look like, with a bunch of Nothing Phone (2) renders hitting the 'net, we've heard plenty about its specifications and features, we've even had an official tease about its sexy charging cable.

However, the latest leak to arrive might not be so welcome. We hope you're sitting down. The price of the the Nothing Phone (2) has reportedly been discovered and, if true, it's not great news if you were expecting it to be similar to the Nothing Phone (1).

According to a report by French website Dealabs, the Nothing Phone (2) will come in two models and start at €729 for the 256GB version. That's over £620 / $800 at today's exchange rate - almost double the price of its predecessor.

The 512GB version will be €849 (£730 / $933). The black and white variants of each will cost the same, it is said.

We suspect the Nothing Phone (2) will wow and take a place amongst this year's best phones, but you might have to dig a lot deeper into your pocket, it seems.

Is the Nothing Phone (2) pricing leak true?

Of course, this all depends on the validity of the leak and Dealabs has not revealed its source. However, the writer of the piece, billbil-kun, has a decent track record of accurate leaks.

It has also seemingly angered Nothing boss, Carl Pei, who has posted a tweet asking for the name of the leaker.

"Who leaked this?" he wrote, along with an angry face emoji.

Who leaked this? 😡 https://t.co/ww15dFzCMgJune 22, 2023 See more

He notably hasn't said that it's untrue, which is important considering that, when renders of the device were leaked recently, he was quick to say they were "fake".

Previous rumours have suggested that the Nothing Phone (2) will sport a 6.7-inch display and run on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

It will reportedly have a 4,700mAh battery and a 50-megapixel main camera. The other rear cameras are currently unknown. A 16-megapixel camera will be housed on the front.