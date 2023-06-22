Nothing Phone (2) price leak gave us quite a shock... hope you're sitting down

The Nothing Phone follow-up is enhanced and so is its alleged price

Nothing Phone (2) marketing image
(Image credit: Nothing)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

We have just over a couple of weeks to go before the Nothing Phone (2) is officially unveiled, with the launch event slated for 11th July. But, that just means the rumour mill is ramping up.

We've seen what it will supposedly look like, with a bunch of Nothing Phone (2) renders hitting the 'net, we've heard plenty about its specifications and features, we've even had an official tease about its sexy charging cable.

However, the latest leak to arrive might not be so welcome. We hope you're sitting down. The price of the the Nothing Phone (2) has reportedly been discovered and, if true, it's not great news if you were expecting it to be similar to the Nothing Phone (1).

According to a report by French website Dealabs, the Nothing Phone (2) will come in two models and start at €729 for the 256GB version. That's over £620 / $800 at today's exchange rate - almost double the price of its predecessor.

The 512GB version will be €849 (£730 / $933). The black and white variants of each will cost the same, it is said.

We suspect the Nothing Phone (2) will wow and take a place amongst this year's best phones, but you might have to dig a lot deeper into your pocket, it seems.

Is the Nothing Phone (2) pricing leak true?

Of course, this all depends on the validity of the leak and Dealabs has not revealed its source. However, the writer of the piece, billbil-kun, has a decent track record of accurate leaks.

It has also seemingly angered Nothing boss, Carl Pei, who has posted a tweet asking for the name of the leaker.

"Who leaked this?" he wrote, along with an angry face emoji.

See more

He notably hasn't said that it's untrue, which is important considering that, when renders of the device were leaked recently, he was quick to say they were "fake".

Previous rumours have suggested that the Nothing Phone (2) will sport a 6.7-inch display and run on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

It will reportedly have a 4,700mAh battery and a 50-megapixel main camera. The other rear cameras are currently unknown. A 16-megapixel camera will be housed on the front.

CATEGORIES
Phones
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸