Nothing Phone (2) launch date officially confirmed

The Nothing Phone (2) is set to offer an Android phone experience like no other – and now it has an official launch date, complete with "Come to the bright side" teaser poster.

The first Nothing Phone from the London-based startup was an exceptional debut that showed plenty of promise – and the successor is expected to be an even more premium offering .

(Image credit: Nothing)

Rumours were rife that we would see a July release – and we now know that is in fact true. The Nothing Phone (2) will launch on 11 July 2023, with an event time set for 16:00 BST in the UK (that's 11:00 EDT, 08:00 PDT for our American readers).

That’s a pretty short time to wait to get hands-on with one of the most anticipated phones of the year. The original Nothing Phone launched on 21 July 2022, so perhaps we should expect regular releases around then from Nothing.

We’ve already seen plenty of leaks that have hinted at the specification of the Nothing Phone (2) prior to its release. The processor will supposedly be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, albeit a slightly underclocked one, while the phone will have 12GB of RAM and a 4,700 mAh battery.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

But it's Nothing’s design skills that set its products apart – which is what excites us about the Nothing Phone (2)'s prospects. The company's signature Glyph system - AKA the lighting on the phone's rear - is confirmed to return, but we anticipate in an updated and more advanced format.

One of our biggest gripes with the Nothing Phone (1) was the battery draining too quickly, but Nothing founder Carl Pei has touted up to 80% improved battery life. If that’s the case we could be about to get something extra special, and so could the US with this being the first Nothing phone to reach Stateside.

There's not long to wait now, so colour us excited about this incoming arrival. Will the Nothing Phone (2) be in the running as one of the best Android phones of the year? Given that Nothing won T3's Brand of the Year award, its trajectory is only on the up...