Nothing Phone (2) renders show off a classy Android phone

When the Nothing Phone (1) launched, it had just about everything you could want from an Android phone. It was sleek, with an iPhone inspired design that looked instantly familiar. It was also a remarkably cheap phone, allowing users the chance to get in on the act without needing to bust the bank.

The follow up Nothing Phone (2) is widely tipped for launch next month – and now we've seen the first renders of that device. They come from OnLeaks, a respected tech tipster with a fantastic track record for sharing renders of upcoming handsets.

Arguably the most recognisable change out of the gate is the curved edges on the device. Those replace flat sides on the original. I'm intrigued to see how this effects the Nothing Phone's popularity – I'd wager the iPhone-esque aesthetic was a big factor for a lot of users who chose to buy one.

Elsewhere, though, there's not too much to report. The iconic Glyph lighting remains present and correct, although it is a little more broken up on this render. Hopefully that can make the feature more useful, with a greater degree of variation possible.

We know from previously released information that the handset will sport the slightly older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It's also going to have a slightly larger screen than its predecessor.

There's been no confirmed launch price for the model yet. It has been pegged as a premium device though, with rumours suggesting somewhere in the region of £600. If that proves true, the Nothing Phone (2) will represent fantastic value for money.

There's not too long left to wait, either. The launch of the new handset is rumoured to take place in July, so keep your eyes peeled for more information in the coming weeks.