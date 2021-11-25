Nike Black Friday trainer and shoe deals 2021: Here are T3's top 5 picks

Rejoice, the day has come! Nike has been holding off its Black Friday sale until the very last second and to be fair, we don't blame them. Nike is by far the most popular sports brand in the world, it can do whatever it wants to do. That said, we're glad it decided to delight us with some Black Friday running shoe deals as it wouldn't have been the same without Nike playing ball.

• Shop the Nike Black Friday trainers and shoes deals, use the code 'GAME21' to get 25% off (you have to be a Nike Member, registration is free)

Now is the time to invest in a new pair of Air Max or to dominate your HIIT class wearing Air Zoom SiperRep 2. If you want to go all out, you can get a pair of Space Hippie 04. Some of the best Nike running shoes, such as the Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%, are also on offer!

All items included in the sale are available to Nike Members and you have to use the code 'GAME21' to activate the discount which is 25% off for every item included in the sale. Nike Membership is free and includes access to Nike's fitness apps, Nike Training Club and Nike Run Club, and the SNKRS App, so you can stay on top of the latest Nike sneaker drops.

Best Nike Black Friday trainer and shoe deals 2021

Nike Air Presto Premium: was £124.95, now £93.71 at Nike Nike Air Presto Premium: was £124.95, now £93.71 at Nike

The Nike Air Presto features a sleek and comfortable design that will make you feel good and look snazzy. Its stretchy sleeve creates a cosy, sock-like fit and the soft foam makes walking feel like you are on clouds. Fun fact: the five dots on the midsole reference the Nike Alpha Project, which the classic Air Presto emerged from. Use the code 'GAME21' at the checkout (Nike Members only deal).

Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX: was £134.95, now £101.21 at Nike Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX: was £134.95, now £101.21 at Nike

Train off-road in style in the Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX. The Peg 3 Trail builds on the foundation laid by the fan-favourite Pegasus 36 and adds more GORE-TEX protection, more foam and most importantly, more style overall. Use the code 'GAME21' at the checkout (Nike Members only deal).

Nike Savaleos: was 109.95, now £82.46 at Nike Nike Savaleos: was 109.95, now £82.46 at Nike

The Savelos is quite something else. These shoes are for those who like to lift heavy objects in gyms (a.k.a. powerlifters and gym bros). The rigid midsole has a lift at the heel for peak power transfer from the ground, to help support your most explosive sets. Use the code 'GAME21' at the checkout (Nike Members only deal).

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38: was £109.95, now £82.46 at Nike Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38: was £109.95, now £82.46 at Nike

The Pegasus franchise has always been one of Nike's most popular shoes. The Pegasus 38 upped the ante significantly in terms of comfort and energy return, compared to its predecessor. The shoes combine Zoom Air pockets with the resilient React foam: a match made in heaven! Use the code 'GAME21' at the checkout (Nike Members only deal).