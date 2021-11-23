5 best Black Friday running shoes deals live right now

Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy a new running trainer. Sure, some retailers have running shoe offers year-round but generally, Black Friday is when this year's models get a significant price cut. And not surprisingly, just because shoes are last season, that doesn't mean they are all of a sudden terrible to wear or don't provide responsiveness.

The below fitness deals have been curated to provide you with an overlook of the best running shoe deals available this Black Friday. By now, most retailers have started their Black Friday sales and we are seeing some awesome Black Friday deals cropping up.

There are only a handful of manufacturers who haven't posted any Black Friday running shoe deals and these will most likely wait until 26 November when the 'actual' Black Friday starts. Nevertheless, even these brands have outlet sales on which might not be exclusive for Black Friday, but if it's a good deal, you might as well have a look, right?

[Editor's note: I'm going to be honest with you: rumour has it that people get scammed by retailers during Black Friday with fake discounts and false advertising. As someone who reported on multiple Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day events in recent years, I agree that you have to be careful when shopping online as some of the offers are less than spectacular.

However, I think the big issue is that we're so used to seeing 70% sales during the year, when something is discounted 75% for Black Friday, no one bats an eye. Black Friday deals might not be way cheaper than deals during the year but oftentimes, they are slightly cheaper and that means you can save more by shopping on Black Friday.

Not to mention, there are actually good deals this year. Coming from a person who is looking at deals all day for a month straight.]

5 best Black Friday running shoe deals now

Reebok Floatride Energy 3 Adventure Shoes: was £85, now £68 at Reebok Reebok Floatride Energy 3 Adventure Shoes: was £85, now £68 at Reebok

The Floatride Energy 3 Adventure is not too expensive even at full price but it's now well within the price range of what most people consider highly affordable running shoes. These road-to-trail running shoes are ideal for tackling park runs and training sessions both on and off road.

Adidas Ultraboost 21: was £160, now £112 at Adidas Adidas Ultraboost 21: was £160, now £112 at Adidas

The Ultraboost 21 is part running shoe, part sneaker, meaning you can wear it for both going out for clubbing and running. The new Ultraboost features more BOOST under your feet that provides responsiveness and comfort. There are heap loads of different colourways available, many of which are included in the Adidas Black Friday Sale.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2: was £144.95, now £115.97 at Nike Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2: was £144.95, now £115.97 at Nike

The React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 is the updated version of Nike's injury-reducing running shoes. It has a refreshed upper that uses Flywire technology that combines with Flyknit for support and breathability. The React Infinity Run franchise is one of Nike's most tested shoes, "designed to help you feel the potential when your foot hits the pavement", as Nike puts it.

Hoka One One CARBON X 2: was £160, now £125 at Wiggle Hoka One One CARBON X 2: was £160, now £125 at Wiggle

The X 2 is a pure-bred racing shoe from Hoka One One and is designed to enable you to run as fast as you possibly can. The combination of high stack foam, a carbon plate and the signature early-stage Meta-Rocker will get you to the finish line in no time!