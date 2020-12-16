Next Boxing Day sale has started early with over 16,000 items half price or less

When it comes to Boxing Day sales, the Next Boxing Day Sale is legendary, offering massive savings both online and in store. And while the in-store sale has not yet started, the Next Boxing day sale has kicked off early online.

The fashion brand has reduced selected lines in womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, and homeware, so you can fill your wardrobe and house with stylish essentials for less money.

In total there are over 16,000 items in the early Boxing Day sale, and Next says that most items are half price or less. So whether you're looking for denim, shoes and accessories, formal shirts and suits, sportswear, designer fashion, clothes for kids, or homeware such as sofas, rugs and curtains, this is a sale well worth checking out.

The links below take you straight to the Next Boxing Day sale departments where you can save big on brands including Next, River Island, Oasis, Warehouse and much more.

Once you've placed your order, you'll be charged £3.99 delivery charge for each order regardless of how many items you order, with the exception of fresh flowers and selected home items. Next day delivery is subject to stock, courier availability and courier area. Alternatively, orders placed before midnight can be delivered to most of the 500 Next Stores the following day with free delivery.

Next Boxing Day opening times

Want to shop the Next Boxing Day sales in person? While some stores have said they will remain closed this coming Boxing Day (John Lewis, Wickes, Homebase and Marks and Spencer, are some of those stores) Next stores will be open for 2020 Next Boxing Day sale.

Opening times will vary between branches but what all branches will have in common is that you'll need to queue outside the store to get in, and once you're inside, social distancing rules will be in place and you must wear a face covering. At the moment, we're expecting most Next stores to be open from 6am to 6pm on Boxing Day as they were last year. To check opening times near you, you can use the Next Store Locator. Alternatively:

