New Zenith Defy Skyline is the ultimate summer watch

Quick Summary Zenith has just unveiled a new addition to its Defy Skyline range. It's also the first ever white ceramic piece in that collection.

When you think of the best watches on the market, chances are a few brands come to mind. Those with the best marketing – and often a long history to boot – tend to fill the wish lists of many.

Ask anyone and you'll likely hear Rolex and Omega thrown around a lot. But there are a wide array of other brands which are also worthy of you're hard earned cash.

Zenith are definitely one of those brands. I first got hands on with the brand earlier this year at Watches and Wonders 2024, where I was blown away by the quality of pieces like the Zenith Chronomaster Sport and the Zenith Defy Skyline Chronograph.

Now, the latter range gets a new addition – the Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton in white ceramic. That's the first white ceramic model in the collection, and it absolutely pops when paired with the blue skeletonised dial.

It's a look which is perfect for sunny summer days, with a light and airy appearance. Don't be fooled though – while this is certainly a looker, it's far from being just a pretty face.

Inside, the El Primero movement sits proudly as the beating heart of the watch. That's a 5Hz movement, making for a really smooth seconds hand. That's handy, too, as this piece utilises the brand signature 1/10th of a second counter, which sits in a sub dial at the 6 o'clock position.

That means that the hand makes one revolution every ten seconds, rather than once every sixty seconds as is standard. That allows you to keep precise track of of the time down to the split second, making this a great watch for accuracy lovers.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's even 100m of water resistance on offer, to ensure the watch is capable of keeping up with your day-to-day activities. You'll get 55 hours of power reserve, too, which makes it perfect for wearing as part of a rotation within a larger collection.

Priced at CHF 16,900 (approx £14,700), this is actually a fairly competitively priced piece. Sure, it's not cheap in the grand scheme of things, but given the spec sheet on offer, it offer decent value in the current market. If you're looking for the ultimate summer timepiece, this should be on your list.