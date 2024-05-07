Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed – will be officially announced this "fiscal year"

Nintendo has confirmed that its Switch replacement console will be formally unveiled in the coming months.

Company president Shuntaro Furukawa has revealed that the Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever it is eventually named) will be announced "within this fiscal year". That means the next-gen console will be launched before March 2025.

He also explained that there will be a major Nintendo Direct in June – timed around Summer Game Fest, we expect – but we shouldn't expect any details on the Switch 2.

"We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015." he writes in an official statement posted on X.

"We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation."

The Nintendo Switch 2 was reportedly originally planned for release in 2024, but is said to have been delayed to early next year to prevent shortages. It is assumed this is part of the Japanese gaming giant's plans to beat the scalpers, which Furukawa revealed last summer.

Nintendo Switch 2 specs and features

Recent rumours on the forthcoming console suggest that it'll boast a similar concept to the existing Nintendo Switch, but with a significant processing boost and a few key upgrades.

The display will reportedly increase in size to 8-inches, with a higher resolution too – 1080p. When plugged into a TV via a new dock, it'll boast 4K, it is claimed. There will also be ray tracing and AI-assisted frame rate technologies on board too.

A Chinese accessory manufacturer also revealed that we'll be getting new, larger Joy-Cons that attach to the console magnetically, rather than through the sliders on the existing model.

However, it is also rumoured to be backward compatible with existing Switch Joy-Cons and games.

We should hopefully find out more soon – just not during the June Direct presentation.