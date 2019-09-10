Apple iPhone 11 not for you? Here's a brand spanking-new Google Pixel 4 leak instead

Apple will hold its feverishly-anticipated September hardware event tonight, with the company tipped to launch three new phone models – iPhone 11, iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max – later tonight.

But if you're more on the Android 10 side of the fence than iOS 13, the upcoming announcement isn't likely to be of any interest. But what will blow your hair back is the latest Google Pixel 4 leak, which has surfaced online and offered a much, much closer look at the colourways and finishes you'll find on the next flagship handset.

The latest Pixel 4 leak comes after an official advertisement for the handset, which isn't scheduled to launch until October, seemingly confirming a number of previously unknown details. The advert claims there will be a new astrophotography feature added to Night Mode that lets you capture the stars in the night sky.

Gestures above the notch at the top of the display will also control playback of YouTube Music and other media apps, the advert claims. Another part of the advertisement shows the smartphone owner conversing with the AI assistant without using the "OK, Google" wake phrase each and every time.

(Image credit: ProAndroid)

The advertisement only shows the Google Pixel 4 in a bright white finish. However, Google has more colours planned for store shelves. The latest leaked images reveal the Google Pixel 4, with its controversial monstrous square-camera bump for the new triple-lens set-up, in black, white, and a new peach-like colour.

The black and white options were unveiled on Reddit, while the peach-like option – purportedly branded "Coral" was leaked on the GadgetLeaks channel on YouTube.

The biggest departure from previous Pixel designs is the lack of a two-tone finish.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Reddit) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Reddit)

Ever since the first-generation Google Pixel, the Mountain View-based company has kept the same dual-shade finish on the back of the handset. With the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Google has used two different glass finishes – one matte and frosted, the other glossier. This was to enable wireless charging for the first time.

With the Pixel 4, Google looks set to keep the all-glass finish, but has ditched the frosted appearance in favour of just the glossier look. The metal band around the handset is jet-black on all of the colourways, leaked images suggest.

Since it's sticking with the all-glass design, it's possible the Pixel 4 will follow in the footsteps of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy Note 10 Pro by bringing the ability to wirelessly charge other devices using the battery inside the smartphone, including Bluetooth earbuds, or a friend's rapidly-depleting phone.

Unlike previous Google Pixel handsets, there will not be a black-and-white option, but rather, these colours will be separate devices. There will be no combinations.

The leaked footage of the "coral" option shows a peach-like option thats markedly different from the "Sand" colour introduced with the Pixel 3 last year, which sold alongside the standard-issue black and white options.

Earlier rumours pointed to the Google Pixel 4 series packing 6GB of RAM, up from 4GB in the previous entry in the Google-built smartphone range. While that's likely to be a noticeable boost for anyone who upgrades, it's still a far cry from the 12GB of RAM that can be configured inside the OnePlus 7 Pro, for example.

The Google Pixel 4 is expected to launch in early October, so we're likely to hear more about the flagship in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.