New Girard-Perregaux watch revealed with stunning diamond set bezel

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Girard-Perregaux has just announced a new version of the Laureato 38mm Copper. Building off the success of the original watch, the new timepiece remains true to the 1975 Laureato design but adds a splash of sparkle with an eye-catching diamond-set bezel.

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato 38mm was first created in 1975, with a ‘Quartz Chronometer’ movement and combination of different shapes to give the watch a clean-cut contrast and geometric look. The new Girard-Perregaux Laureto 38mm Copper Diamond Bezel is built on this design and strays from the original only slightly, with its stunning addition of diamonds.

The standout of the Girard-Perregaux Laureto 38mm Copper Diamond Bezel is its copper dial with Clous de Paris guilloche. The watch has a three-dimensional appearance, due to the dial and bezel’s angular construction, and is 10mm thick. The dial has Baton-style hour and minute markers, with a date window at the three o’clock position. The gold seconds hand stands out and compliments the copper detailing, and the hour and minute hands that are luminescent in the dark.

Around the circular watch face, the bezel has an octagonal shape that’s set with eight large stones at each corner and smaller stones in between. The watch has 56 0.9ct diamonds in total that sparkle in the light, especially when you move your hand. The diamonds are complemented by the integrated stainless steel bracelet and bounce playfully off the geometric-inspired dial decorations.

Girard-Perregaux Laureto 38mm Copper Diamond Bezel

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

The Girard-Perregaux Laureto 38mm Copper Diamond Bezel is powered by the Calibre GP03300 self-winding movement. The movement can be seen through a see-through caseback which shows off the movement’s refined details, including an 18-karat pink gold rotor, blue screws and intricate bridges which are decorated with Côtes de Genève.

Other notable features of the Girard-Perregaux Laureto 38mm Copper Diamond Bezel is its 46-hour power reserve and 100 metre water resistance. For those who enjoy the original Laureto 38mm but want more sparkle, the Girard-Perregaux Laureto 38mm Copper Diamond Bezel is a step up from the first iteration, and certainly packs a punch with its pave-set diamond additions.

The Girard-Perregaux Laureto 38mm Copper Diamond Bezel is expected to go on sale in March and will be available at Girard-Perregaux retailers around the world. As of writing, no clear pricing has been confirmed, but the watch without the diamonds will set you back £14,900, and with the introduction of diamonds, this watch certainly won’t be cheap.

