New 40mm edition is the Goldilocks of the Tissot Seastar 1000 collection

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tissot has announced a new version of its Seastar 1000 Quartz (opens in new tab) – and it could be just the perfect size, with a 40mm case diameter that fits neatly between the existing 36mm and 45.5mm models.

Designed to fit both men and women, the watch takes its name from having 1,000 feet (about 300 metres) of water resistance. Being a diving watch (opens in new tab), the timepiece has a unidirectional rotating bezel.

The watch is offered in three colourways, including black or blue dials with matching bezels on stainless steel straps, and a version with a black dial and bezel with gold detailing and a black rubber strap.

This new model comes just days after Tissot also announced an expansion to its 70s-inspired PRX range (opens in new tab), with new automatic options and a flagship chronograph.

(Image credit: Tissot)

As you’d expect from a diving watch that takes itself seriously, the Tissot Seastar 1000 has illuminating Super-LumiNova on the hands and hour markings for clear timekeeping at night or while submerged.

The case and strap both feature a blend of brushed and polished finishes to create a contrasting texture. Both types of strap are attached with Tissot’s quick-change system for swapping between different bands and bracelets, to tools required.

Other design features include raised crown guards, a date complication at the six o’clock position and a dial protected by sapphire crystal with double-sided, anti-reflective coating.

(Image credit: Tissot)

Like other members of the Seastar 1000 collection, the watch is driven by a Swiss-made quartz movement. Tissot says its end-of-life indicator will let the wearer know the battery is low and needs replacing before the watch stops.

The new 40mm version of Tissot Seastar 1000 Quartz is priced at £395 for the black dial with rubber strap. The black and blue models with stainless steel bracelets are £410. All models are available now (opens in new tab).