Cheap video doorbell deal: Save £50 on Google's Nest Hello camera doorbell

Video doorbells were already one of this year's hottest purchases, and that was before we all started needing to make sure we never missed deliveries, because they contained the essentials for living. This cheap smart doorbell deal is a great choice for a door camera upgrade, especially if you already have Google or Nest smart home products.

Right now, the Nest Hello video doorbell is reduced to £179 – saving £50. That's a good saving on one of the best video doorbells you can get.

The Nest Hello doorbell has a 4:3 camera, snapping anyone who comes to the door from head to floor, meaning it makes it easy not only to see who's there, but also whether they've left a parcel.

You'll get a notification when someone presses the button, of course, and you can also set up notifications for when it detects sound and motion, so it acts as a security camera as well.

The video supports high dynamic range (HDR) so that it's able to capture detail in both dark and light areas of the same frame, and there's night vision for seeing what's going on at every hour. You can also talk to and hear whoever's at the door directly from the app.

To save recordings to viewing in the future, you'll need a Nest Aware subscription. You also get smarter noise and sound notifications when you have Nest Aware, such as the ability for the camera to differentiate seeing a person to some branches blowing in the wind.

All your videos are protected by tough encryption, to keep what happens at your home private. It's all compatible with other Nest cameras as part of a bigger security system, and works with Google smart screens, such as the Google Hub Max, for viewing its feed.

It requires a standard set of doorbell wiring for its power – if you want a cheap wireless video doorbell, it's worth taking a look at the new Ring Video Doorbell from Amazon.