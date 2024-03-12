My favourite watches at the Oscars 2024 all had one thing in common

The 96th Academy Awards or Oscars took place on Sunday night, and it was an evening to remember. Putting aside the emotional acceptance speeches, naked presenters and the ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance, the clothes, jewellery and watches worn by attendees were outstanding.

With actors dressed to the nines, many of the best watches were on display, including flashy and classy timepieces from the likes of TAG Heuer, Omega, Rolex, Cartier, Jaeger-LeCoultre and many more. I only really watch the Oscars to see what everyone is wearing, and I noticed that my favourite watches from the event all had one thing in common: pink!

Starting with Ryan Gosling, his pink sparkling suit during his ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance wasn’t the only pop of pink in his outfit. As brand ambassador to TAG Heuer, Gosling wore the TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde in pink on the red carpet and during his performance. The watch debuted at LVMH Watch Week this year, and marks the second time TAG Heuer has incorporated lab-grown coloured diamonds into its designs.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde worn by Gosling at the Oscars featured a 36mm white gold case and a 2.9 carat lab-grown dial. The star of the show was a shield-shaped lab-grown pink diamond just underneath the 12 o’clock marker, and a 1.3 carat pink diamond on the crown. Was the watch’s pink accents a nod to Barbie? Probably yes, but other actors also choose a pink or rose theme with their watches this year.

Winner of Best Supporting Actor, Robert Downey Jr wore the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute which featured a reversible pink gold case. Classy, intricate and with a fun rectangular shape, the watch stood out and its toned-down watch dial made the pink gold the star of the show.

Another pink timepiece was worn by Bradley Cooper who donned the Louis Vuitton Tambour in rose gold. The 40mm watch uses 18 karat rose gold for the bracelet, case and dial accents, including the hands and hour markers. A combination of sporty and chic, the Tambour is a fun unisex watch, thanks to its thinner case and versatility.

While pink diamonds and rose gold were prominent at the Oscars, other eye-catching watches came in the shape of squares and rectangles. I’ve already spoken about RDJ’s Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute, but other noteworthy watches include Glen Powell’s TAG Heuer Monaco with its iconic square shape, and Bad Bunny’s Cartier Tank Cintree with a platinum and white gold skeleton design.

Omega and Rolex were also worn by many including Best Actor winner, Cillian Murphy who wore the Omega De Ville Prestige. For Rolex, its brand ambassador, Roger Federer wore the Rolex Daytona ‘Le Mans’ while John Cena boldly wore the Rolex Explorer II and nothing else as he presented the award for Best Costume Design in the buff!

The Oscars 2024 were truly a masterclass for luxury watches, and as award season draws to a close, I’m excited to see what other timepieces will make their mark this year.