My favourite Emma mattress has up to 65% off in the Black Friday deals

Looking for the best Black Friday deals on mattresses, duvets and pillows? Then you need to check out the Emma Black Friday sale, which is offering up to 65% off its entire range of sleep essentials.

Shop the Emma Black Friday sale

Throughout the month of November, Emma has been running its Black Weeks event, offering huge price cuts on its best mattresses . Three out of its four mattresses are on sale, and you can find price drops on all sizes, from single up to super king.

I’ve tried Emma mattresses and mattress toppers, and I currently sleep on the Emma NextGen Premium mattress every night. I can honestly say that it’s the cosiest mattress I’ve ever slept on, which is why I gave it 5 stars in my Emma NextGen Premium review .

The NextGen Premium has a medium-firmness that’s supportive and comfortable, and Emma has massively improved its temperature regulation. Unlike some of the best memory foam mattresses , it doesn’t have a sinking feeling but slightly moulds to the body to protect and cradle the muscles and joints. With up to 65% off for Black Friday, this is the mattress deal I’d recommend in this year’s sale.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best deals from the Emma Black Friday sale .

Emma NextGen Premium mattress (Double): was £969 , now £484.50 at Emma

Get the Emma NextGen Premium for half price in the Emma Black Friday sale. This hybrid mattress is made up of seven zones, designed to support the entire body. It has increased pocket springs for better air circulation, making this mattress more breathable and temperature regulating than its predecessors.

Emma Original mattress (Double): was £474 , now £379.20 at Emma

The Emma Original is one of the most affordable and best value mattresses you can buy today, and it’s now discounted for Black Friday. It’s made of high quality foam that’s optimised for back support for all types of sleepers. Read our Emma Original review for more details.

Emma Luxe Cooling mattress (Double): was £1,798 , now £629.30 at Emma

Get 65% off the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress in this early Black Friday deal. Designed for a cool and sweat-free night’s sleep, this mattress uses ThermoSync technology to regulate your body temperature and help you fall asleep faster. In our Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review , our reviewer loved the pressure relief and motion absorption.

So, what else can you get in the Emma Black Friday sale? Alongside its mattresses, you can find low prices on duvets, mattress toppers, pillows, weighted blankets and bed frames.

If you’re looking for a full sleep set-up for cheap, you can find mattress bundle deals on the Emma NextGen Premium mattress and the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress. In the Emma NextGen Premium bundle deal , you receive the mattress, the Emma Original pillow, the Emma Mattress Protector and the 4 seasons duvet with a 52% saving. Similarly, the Emma Luxe Cooling bundle deal comes with the mattress, the Emma Premium Microfibre pillow, the Emma Mattress Protector and the 4 seasons duvet for 65% off.

For more mattress discounts from Emma, check out the Emma deals and sales and if you fancy a different brand, take a look at the best Black Friday mattress deals for the biggest savings from Simba, Nectar, OTTY and more.