Mr Jones Watches unveils one of its best watches yet – and it's a familiar face

Quick Summary Legends of the unusual watch world, Mr Jones Watches, have unveiled the latest addition to their permanent collection. It's a familiar face, too, and represents the most complex watch ever released by the brand.

When you think of the best watches on the market, you probably have a fairly safe pool of options. Classic models from established brands with relatively plain appearances will fill the list for many.

But if you're after something cooler, something which rejects the classic idea of what a watch should be, you need to check out Mr Jones Watches. Their range of pieces – like the Mr Jones Watches Berry Late Again or the A Perfectly Useless Afternoon – are almost unrecognisable as traditional timepieces.

Recently, the brand showcased a limited edition model at the British Watchmaker's Day. That was called the Indefatigable Sphinx – and it's now returning as part of the core range.

That's a massive statement from the brand. Crispin Jones – the founder of the brand – has called this the most technically challenging watch they've ever made.

It's not hard to see why. The watch uses a Sellita SW200 movement, with a jumping hour module designed for Christopher Ward. The hours can be read through a window on the right hand side of the dial. Each hour jump also changes the head of the Sphinx on the left, for a constantly evolving appearance.

Not only is the internal mechanism complex, it's also one of the most intricate dials. It features the most layers of colour that the brand has ever printed. It's one of those pieces that images will never do justice – seeing this in person is where the magic happens.

All of that is shown off in the price. At £2,500, this is far and away the most expensive watch the brand has produced. However, it's certainly justified. Users are getting a Swiss movement inside, as well as a module from the same family as watches like the Christopher Ward C1 Moonphase.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ultimately, this looks like the first attempt the brand has made at taking their quirky design working into a more luxury price point. And given the ever-growing trend for oddities in the watch world, that seems like a very good move.