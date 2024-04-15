New Motorola phones are coming tomorrow, with "Edge family" launch confirmed

Quick Summary Motorola has confirmed that it is launching the Edge family of devices on 16 April 2024. It is expected that the Edge 50 Ultra will be the new flagship device.

Motorola has been enjoying something of a renaissance of late, with the Edge 40 and Razr models from 2023 giving us plenty to be excited about. The Motorola Edge 50 family looks to continue that, with Moto teasing that new devices will be announced on 16 April 2024.

Via a post on Twitter / X, Motorola has shared an interesting teardown of a forthcoming phone. A number of different specs have been revealed, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 hardware, 125W TurboPower charging, and some of the different colours and textures that will be offered. Yes, it looks like there will be a leather option again and yes, this is very much a flagship device.

The masterpiece in @pantone Peach Fuzz is almost complete. Intelligence meets art on 4.16.2024. #hellomoto #edgefamily #hellosmARTphone pic.twitter.com/251UJ1bMlbApril 14, 2024 See more

Now, the naming of Motorola phones can get confusing. In 2023, the Edge family consisted of the Edge 40, Edge 40 Pro and Edge 40 Neo. In the US it was called the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ (the Neo wasn't offered).

However, in 2024 it appears that the lead device will be the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, which is the handset it's been teasing. This has also been shared by notorious leaker Evan Blass, revealing a couple of additional details – as well as high-quality images of the phone in several colours.

(Image credit: @EvLeaks)

Adding confusion to the picture is that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro was recently announced in India, but not as a flagship model. Instead it is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, so it’s a mid-range device.

As I've already outlined, Motorola does have a habit of switching around different names in different regions – and there's every chance we'll see a Moto Edge 50 Pro announced elsewhere with different specs. There even could be Motorola Edge 50 Plus in some regions instead.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra pic.twitter.com/jthcVwCTfDMarch 31, 2024 See more

What to expect from the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Aside from Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Ultra is expected to have 12GB of RAM. It's thought to come with a 6.7-inch display, curving at the edges and offering a 165Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's more interesting is what's happening on the back of the phone. There is expected to be a triple camera arrangement, with three 50-megapixel cameras. The telephoto lens is clearly visible in the design, expected to give 3x optical zoom. Previously, the Moto Edge 40 Pro offered a 2x telephoto portrait lens, so this looks like a slight change in direction for the top phone from Motorola.

One of the things that has been impressive about Motorola phones in recent years is the simplified software. In many ways, Motorola's devices are a great alternative to Pixel phones, because they run a close-to-stock Android user interface. There's minimal bloat and pretty much everything runs as Google intended it to.

Everything will be revealed tomorrow, with a new family of Motorola Edge devices to carry us through 2024.