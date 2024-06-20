Motorola Razr 50 Ultra completely revealed in leaked marketing video – a big change is coming

Quick Summary A leaked video has revealed the design and some features of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (called Razr+ in some regions). If genuine, the phone will come with IPX8 water resistance and a new telephoto zoom lens.

Motorola will announce its new folding phones, the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, at an event in China on 25 June. But with plenty of excitement about the Samsung-rivalling devices, it was only a matter of time before an official video leaked. That moment is now.

Motorola is in the habit of launching devices with one name in some regions and another elsewhere. For the US, the company drops the numerical name and just calls it the Motorola Razr and the Motorola Razr+. That's something that can be seen in this latest video, that highlights the top features of the flagship device.

flip the script pic.twitter.com/MBI8YQj229June 19, 2024

Shared on X / Twitter by @MysteryLupin, the Motorola marketing video shows off the Razr+, which will be called the Razr 50 Ultra in the UK.

We've already seen this phone leak in the flesh with a full run-down of the specs, but now we have a few more details gleaned from this video leak.

We've seen the design before, but there's another look at that glorious external cover display. Then there's a mention of waterproofing, with an IPX8 rating confirmed in the small print, meaning that this phone will survive a brief dunk in water.

Then we're treated to some camera details, with the video saying "AI powered" and "telephoto zoom". The AI side of things likely refers to Moto AI, with a range of software features to boost the camera performance, but the mention of telephoto zoom takes us somewhere new.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Razr 40 Ultra has a main and ultrawide camera, so does this mean that the Razr 50 Ultra will drop the ultrawide in favour of telephoto zoom?

A previous leak said that the new Moto Razr could have a 50-megapixel sensor and that would likely drive any telephoto offering, something that Samsung currently misses out on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

With Samsung preparing to launch an updated folding phone of its own on 10 July at Galaxy Unpacked, it might be that the biggest players in the folding phone market both then offer some form of optical zoom on the camera system.

That's going to see the competition for the best folding phone getting even more fierce, with two really strong competitors offering great flip phones.