Morgan Super 3 closer look: Morgan enters the Jet Age with the all-aluminium sports car

The new Morgan Super 3 blends innovation with exhilaration, a three-wheeled pocket-sized supercar for the stylish grand tourer

Morgan Super 3
(Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)
Jonathan Bell
By
published

Three-wheeled automobiles straddle a broad range of abilities. On the one hand, you have the eccentric outliers like the Reliant Robin and the Sinclair C5, weary from decades of punchlines. On the other, you have the raucous performance-focused machines with aggressive names like the Campagna T-Rex and the Polaris Slingshot, both of which are little more than superbikes with a spare tyre. Somewhere in the middle is the progenitor of them all, the Morgan Three Wheeler.

Morgan Super 3

(Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

First introduced in 1909, Morgan’s three wheelers were a niche pursuit, then as now. Morgan wasn’t alone in doggedly following the format, correctly ascertaining that putting the driven wheel at the rear and steering with two wheels up front was better for traction and stability. The first batch survived until the 50s, in both stripped down sports form and rather more staid and sober grand tourer trim.

Morgan Super 3

(Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

The idea was revived a decade ago, and the modern 3 Wheeler model was born. It was much loved by eccentrics and masochists, for it took a certain amount of fortitude and strength of character to potter about in this spirited little machine, bereft of any weather protection (let alone the integral safety structure of a modern car). Plans to electrify the 3 Wheeler sadly stalled at the concept phase, and the last petrol-powered model rolled off the Malvern line in 2021.

Morgan Super 3

(Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Now the icon is back. The all-new Super 3 marks a number of departures for Morgan. For a start, it’s an all-aluminium monocoque, the company’s first. And while it could never be called contemporary, the Super 3 looks like it has rolled off the set of some retro-future, steampunk-infused, alternative history sci-fi film. From the exposed suspension struts to the smooth hubcaps, the lights and mirrors on slender stalks and the relentless simplicity of the design, it is bolder looking than any Morgan before it, while also being beautifully detailed.

Morgan Super 3

(Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Another innovation is the sheer depth of customisation. The Super 3 has accessories and enhancements coming out of its vents, and you can choose everything from race-inspired graphics to clip-on suitcases and natty driving outfits.

Not only that, it bears Morgan’s first ever digital dashboard, cunningly disguised to look like a console from a 1960s fighter jet. You’ll still need to have cast iron reserves of self-esteem to get behind the wheel, because it’s awfully exposed. However, once you’ve squeezed in, the zippy 1.5-litre Ford engine, featherweight body, and snappy gearchange should all combine to make the tiresome opinions of others utterly redundant. This will be a car to savour.

Morgan Super 3 is available from £41,995. Read more at Morgan-Motor.com.

Image

This article is part of The T3 Edit, a collaboration between T3 and Wallpaper* which explores the very best blends of design, craft, and technology. Wallpaper* magazine is the world’s leading authority on contemporary design and The T3 Edit is your essential guide to what’s new and what’s next. 

TOPICS
Auto
Jonathan Bell
Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell is Wallpaper* magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor, a role that encompasses everything from product design to automobiles, architecture, superyachts, and gadgets. He has also written a number of books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. His interests include art, music, and all forms of ephemera. He lives in South London with his family.

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.