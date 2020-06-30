Meal replacement company Huel launches new VEGAN protein bar choke-full of plant-based goodness

Huel, a household name in meal replacement, is launching a new snack bar that's not only vegan but also delicious, a perfect guilt-free snack for everyone after some plant protein. The Raspberry & White Chocolate bar has only 200 calories and made with real raspberry pieces, the sourness of the fruit balanced by the sweetness of vegan white chocolate chips made from organic cocoa butter. Match made in heaven?

Using sustainable, plant-based ingredients, all Huel Bars are vegan, made using oat flour and rolled oats, pea and brown rice protein, coconut MCT’s and flaxseed, as well as a blend of essential vitamins and minerals to provide a nutritionally complete snack that also tastes great. We hope so anyway.

(Image credit: Huel)

Each Huel bar contains all 26 essential vitamins and minerals, 12 grams plant-based protein, slow release carbs, balanced omega-3, omega-6 and monounsaturated fats as well as soluble and insoluble fibre. What the Huel Bars haven't got is genetically modified ingredients, neither there is any soy, eggs, dairy, meat or animal products involved in the production of these snacks. The Huel Bar is also gluten-free.

The new Raspberry & White Chocolate bar launches today, 30 June, and is available at Huel, prices from £1.30 per bar.

