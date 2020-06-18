Feel better in one week with this keto diet plan. It's not as hard as you think…

Piling on the pounds in lockdown? Or just bored and want to try a new diet? Try this keto diet plan. Research shows that following a keto diet is an efficient way to send your body into 'fat-burning mode' so you will be slimmer faster, and this 1-week keto diet plan is a great way to start.

I am actually a bit of a fan of the keto diet as it does seem to work well – admittedly I exercise quite a lot, but that's been less easy recently than before all this… 'situation'… kicked off.

So, I put together a 1-week keto meal plan to help you get started in your weight loss journey. Starting the keto diet can seem daunting but with the sample keto meal plan below, it should seem doable at least.

When you try to put your own keto diet meal plan together, you will need to remember that in order for your body to go into ketosis – a metabolic state when your body mainly uses ketones from fat for fuel as opposed to glucose from carbohydrates – you will need to keep your carbs levels low each day. And we mean really low: calories from carbs should be under 5% of your total calorie intake and definitely under 50 grams a day. Strict keto even goes a step further and requires you to keep the carb levels as low as under 20 grams a day.

Sure, following an effective keto diet meal plan means you will have to say goodbye to potatoes, rice, fruits and sweets, but in return, you can also say goodbye to body fat, cravings, mood-swings, insulin spikes and much more. Once you get over the initial 'keto flu' – which is only a possibility, not a certain side effect – you will feel more balanced overall and won't miss any of the sweet treats you used to have as a pick-me-up.

And although you have to let go some of the popular food items when you're on keto, you will be rewarded with being able to eat more cheese and meat than you ever thought you could. Better still, even if you follow a relatively strict keto diet meal plan, you can still have a wide variety off food and take in ample amount of micro and macro nutrients.

Keto diet meal plan: benefits of ketogenic diet

Modern day ketogenic diet was introduced – and still use for today – to treat neurological diseases like epilepsy and therefore it has been researched extensively. Apart from epilepsy, there are studies showing that following a keto diet meal plan can help reduce risk of heart disease, treat cancer, reduce symptoms of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease and even to treat acne.

As well as all that, keto can reduce insulin levels in the blood (lack of carbs/sugar spikes throughout the day) and many people claim keto diet made them more relaxed and "less on the edge".

From a dietary point of view, the effects of keto is similar to fasting: due to lack of carbs, your body will start breaking down fat into ketones and use that as fuel. Once you are on keto for a while, your body will get more efficient in breaking down fat, let it be dietary fat or the ones stored in your body, making you lose weight faster.

Keto diet meal plan: what can you eat on keto

Most types of meat and cheeses are allowed on keto, so are eggs, cream, butter and healthy oils like avocado or olive oil. You could also have black coffee and green tea without any sugar.

Things to avoid: processed and low fat dairy products have additives and plenty of sugar in them, making them unsuitable for keto (and generally not healthy). Milk also has lactose (milk sugar) in it so be careful not to introduce too much milk into your keto diet meal plan.

Keto diet meal plan: what vegetables can you eat

Most of the green vegetables are good to go but bear in mind that many types vegetables will add to your carbs mainly, so thread them lightly. Try to keep them varied, even throughout the day so you won't get bored with any one of them.

Things to avoid: root vegetables such as potatoes, carrot, parsnip etc. All types of grains and rice.

Pro tip: spinach is best to have raw (washed, however), since wilted spinach just doesn't have the same mouthfeel. 100 grams of raw spinach with some olive oil, salt, pepper and a teaspoon of balsamic vinegar makes an excellent base for a salad.

PLEASE NOTE: The below carbohydrate content is /100grams.

Kale: 1.5 grams

Spinach: under 1 gram

Rocket/Aragula: .0.1 gram

Cauliflower: 5 grams

Broccoli: 3 grams

Brussel sprout: 3.5 grams

Asparagus: 1.5 grams

Bell pepper: 4 grams

Cabbage: 6 grams

Mushroom: 0.5 grams

Cucumber: 3.5 grams

Celery: 3 grams

Tomato: 3 grams

Olives: 0.5 gram

Keto diet meal plan: what fruits can you eat

Modern day fruits have been engineered through selective crossbreed crops to be super sweet and less fibrous so popular fruits – such as apples, pears, grapes, oranges – are not allowed on keto diet. Good news is, after the initial period of sugar deprivation, you won't crave for these anymore.

Either way, even the fruits listed here should only be eaten in small portions throughout the day.

Things to avoid: banana, grapes, mango, pineapple, pear, apple, kiwi, orange, peach etc

Pro tip: berries are great in smaller quantities and contain plenty of vitamins and some fibre too

PLEASE NOTE: The below carbohydrate content is /100grams.

Avocado: 12 grams

Raspberry: 7.1 grams

Blackberry: 7.8 grams

Lemon: 9 grams

Cantaloupe melon: 8 grams

Keto diet meal plan: best keto snacks

You won't find any sugary sweets here, but you can have plenty of nuts, dark chocolate and a range of dips, too. Try making your own dips to avoid at home from fresh vegetables and avoid processed food with preservatives and high sodium content.

Things to avoid: sugary snacks, biscuits, milk chocolate, cashews etc.

Pro tips: to make the best salsa, cut up a larger, ripe tomato and make sure you don't waste pulp, that'll make the salsa less dry.

PLEASE NOTE: The below carbohydrate content is /100grams.

Pecan nuts: 4 grams

Brazil nuts: 4 grams

Macadamia nuts: 5 grams

Hazelnut: 7 grams

Walnut: 7 grams

Dark chocolate (<90%): 14 grams

Aerosol cream (no added sugar): 6 grams

Aioli: 0 grams

Guacamole: 2 grams

Salsa: 3 grams

Soy sauce: 5 grams



Keto diet meal plan: best keto supplements

Should you feel the need to supplement your diet, there are plenty of keto-friendly supplement options on the market today. These high fat and most usually high protein products can effectively top your vitamin and micronutrient levels. We have also listed some options to replenish electrolytes and introduce even more green goodness into your keto diet.

Complete 1-week keto diet meal plan

When assembling this 1-week keto meal plan, we followed these guidelines:

• Each day has around 2,000 calories-worth of food

• Daily carbohydrate amount is under 40 grams

• We used a low-carb, moderate-protein and high-fat template for each day (5% carbs, 20-25% protein and 70-75% fat)

Pro tip: try to portion your food out into five 400-calorie rations so you can eat five times a day which will help you feel more sated in the initial transition period.

PLEASE NOTE: this is not a medical diet and if you need to go on a keto diet for medical reason, please consult your doctor first. Also, going from a high-carb diet to a low-carb one can result in side effects such as nausea, light-headedness and headaches. The preferred way is to gradually reduce carbs in order to reduce the impact of keto diet on your metabolic system.

Monday

Breakfast: two eggs scrambled cooked on butter with diced tomatoes and some cheddar blocks

Mid-morning: handful of walnuts and a block of dark chocolate

Lunch: grilled chicken breast on a bed of spinach with some herby yoghurt dipping

Tea: portion of green olives with blue cheese

Dinner: protein shake with peanut butter and cream

Tuesday

Breakfast: greek yoghurt with linseed, protein powder and peanut butter

Mid-morning: fresh guacamole

Lunch: feta and tomato frittata

Tea: naked bacon burger with melted cheese

Dinner: hazelnuts with dark chocolate

Wednesday

Breakfast: omelette with asparagus and camembert cheese

Mid-morning: bacon strips with soft cheese dip

Lunch: steak on a bed of rocket with fresh salsa

Tea: boiled eggs and cucumber sticks with aioli

Dinner: brazil nuts and olives

Thursday

Breakfast: fried eggs on butter with avocado and rocket

Mid-morning: dark chocolate mixed with greek yoghurt and zero calorie syrup

Lunch: baked salmon with kale and tzatziki dip

Tea: cheese rolls with celery and sour cream dip

Dinner: handful of hazelnuts

Friday

Breakfast: egg and cheese stuffed peppers

Mid-morning: greek yoghurt with keto granola

Lunch: beef stir-fry with cabbage and mushrooms

Tea: salsa with crispy bacon strips

Dinner: tuna salad with spinach and parmesan cheese

Saturday

Breakfast: bacon and eggs

Mid-morning: keto chia pudding with berries

Lunch: cauliflower rice with sauteed shrimp and seafood

Tea: mozarella salad with greens

Dinner: keto pancakes (made from almond flour, eggs and cream cheese) with peanut butter

Sunday