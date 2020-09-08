Huel introduces Hot & Savoury, a brand new 'nutritionally complete' hot meal range

How times have changed! You might know Huel for its nutritionally complete shake-based products but with the new Hot & Savoury range, the company is moving away from offering only sweet treats for environmentally conscious customers.

According to Huel, "the warm and savoury meals are ready in under 5 minutes by simply mixing with boiling water" and "each is made with whole food and natural ingredients, including 24 grams of plant-based protein and all 26 essential vitamins and minerals."

Essentially, the Huel Hot & Savoury meals are the high-brow version of your average supermarket couscous packets, just way more healthy and delicious, packed with protein and for a really good price.

(Image credit: Huel)

Initially, the new Huel Hot & Savoury will be released in two flavours: Thai Green Curry for spice lovers and Tomato and Herb for people who after a milder option. Each 100% vegan meal costs around £2.36 and comes packed with quinoa, rice, lentils, herbs and spices.

The Thai Green Curry version also contains peppers, sweetcorn and spring onions spiced with coriander, cumin, ginger and a kick of chili. The Tomato and Herb variety is made using red tomatoes with lentils, onion and green beans, flavoured with garlic and sweet basil.

The recipes are made with whole foods and natural ingredients such as quinoa, rice and lentils, these are scooped into a bowl, mixed with boiling water and ready to eat in under 5 minutes. Customers receive a reusable Huel Pot with their first purchase featuring a lockable lid that is microwave safe – ideal when on the go.

The Huel Hot & Savoury is available to existing Huel customers for pre-sale from the 8 September and officially launches on 15 September at Huel. Each pouch contains seven meals priced from £2.36 based on 400 kcal servings, but has the flexibility to be tailored to whatever meal size you choose.

(Image credit: Huel)

