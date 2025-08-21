Apple Card could experience big changes on its 6th birthday, but will that include an international rollout?

Quick Summary Its the sixth anniversary of Apple Card but it's still yet to make it to the UK. Reports suggest a new financial partner could be on the horizon though, replacing Goldman Sachs, so could it change where the card is offered?

Apple's own credit card has been with us for six years – with its birthday celebrated yesterday.

It was originally announced on 25 March 2019, but after a limited preview period, the card and service then became more widely available on 20 August that year.

I say more widely available, though the credit card is still only offered to those in the US so in actual fact, when we're talking globally, it's not widely available at all.

Still, the Apple Card might see some big changes following its sixth anniversary.

What might changed for Apple Card?

Goldman Sachs was the initial financial partner Apple teamed up with and remains the sole partner. As reported by MacRumors, however, the financial giant is in the process of moving away from consumer lending after losing billions of dollars over the last few years.

Despite having a contract with Apple that runs until 2030, it's therefore been reported that Apple is willing to let Goldman Sachs out of this agreement early. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that JP Morgan, parent company of Chase Bank, is in "advanced talks" with Apple about replacing Goldman Sachs and taking over Apple Card.

Nothing is confirmed at the moment, with all of this simply rumours for now, but if Apple Card is taken over by a different financial company, there could be some new features or changes to existing ones.

Currently, the Apple Card has a couple of great features, including the ability to manage it from the Wallet app on iPhone, no fees and very pretty colour-coded spending summaries. Customers also get a Daily Cash payout and they can open a high-yield savings account.

It's not clear if these will differ under Chase Bank, or whether changes may instead appear behind the scenes such as in the policies, interest rates and customer services processors, as MacRumors highlights.

We suspect it's unlikely, but if a new financial partner does take over, whether Chase Bank or someone else, we'd love to see an international rollout. Sadly though, there is currently nothing to suggest that will be the case.