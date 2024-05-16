The Amazon show that's bigger than Fallout will return this summer

Quick Summary Amazon has announced the premiere date for the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The new series will be available on Prime Video from 29 August 2024.

While Fallout might be hitting all the headlines when it comes to audience figures, there's actually an Amazon Prime Video show that posted bigger numbers on its debut. And now it's coming back for a second season.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 has been given a release date and new trailer, which you can see below.

It'll hit the streaming service on 29 August 2024, with the first episode premiering that day. The further seven episodes will then be released each week until the finale on 3 October.

The timeline is similar to season 1, which originally debuted on 1 September 2022. So, if we take it into account, we can take a measured guess that if Amazon plans for a third season, we should see it released around the end of August/beginning of September 2026.

That suits the expected release schedule of Andy Serkis' Lord of the Rings movie, The Hunt of Gollum, which is also slated for that year.

Indeed, it's a great time to be a fan of the franchise, as Warner has announced that further films will be coming too, with the director of the original trilogy, and The Hobbit movies, Peter Jackson being "involved in every step of the way".

Back to the new TV season and Amazon reveals that Charlie Vickers will once again take on the role of Sauron, although in a "new form – one that will help him deceive the denizens of Middle-earth".

Also returning are Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova and Owain Arthur, as Galadriel, Arondir and Prince Durin IV respectively.

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has so-far been viewed by "more than 100 million people worldwide". Amazon also claims that it drove more Prime sign-ups during its launch window than any other Amazon Original.

You'll be able to watch it on one of the best streaming devices from August.