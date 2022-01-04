LG's new OLED TVs are brighter than ever, and now come in 42-in and 97-in sizes

LG has unveiled the first of its TVs for this year at CES 2022, and predictably the biggest news is the new LG C2 and LG G2 TV ranges, which both upgrade their brightness compared to their predecessors, and both feature new size options that are likely to keep them in our list of the best OLED TVs.

The LG C2 will be the replacement for the LG C1, unsurprisingly, and the 2022 range will include the world's first 42-inch OLED 4K TV, which I'm so happy to see – a bedroom-sized OLED sounds absolutely perfect to me. You've also got the 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch and 83-inch size options that the previous version also offered.

And excitingly, the LG C2 will now include the brighter 'OLED evo' panel that debuted in the LG G1 last year, which means you'll get even bolder and better HDR performance. However, it's currently unclear whether the brighter panel will be included in every size – LG described it as being in "select" LG C2 models. I've asked LG to clarify, and will update if I get confirmation.

The LG C2 also promises thinner bezels than the last model, and there are some updates to the stand design depending on the size you choose – these are the first significant design updates to the C-series in years. You can see the new 42-inch model at the top of the page.

Meanwhile, the LG G2 'Gallery' range of TVs maintains the sleek design that's focused on being wall mounted, but adds two new sizes: an 83-inch version and the world's first 97-inch OLED 4K TV (which is only available in the G2 range, you'll note, and not in the C2 range).

Here's the new 97-inch LG G2 mounted on a wall. (Image credit: LG)

Every single size here will benefit from the 'OLED evo' panel, but LG says that it'll go even brighter than the C2 (or the LG G1 that it replaces) thanks to new heat dissipation tech mixed with newer processing skills. Using heat dispersal to enable brighter OLED performance is nothing new (Panasonic's high-end OLED sets use it, as does the Sony A90J), but we haven't really seen it from LG before, so it's a welcome addition.

Both of these models will feature a new Alpha 9 Gen 5 image processor, which promises even more advanced 'AI' processing for better upscaling to 4K, and also includes better analysis of foreground and background separation, promising to add a better sense of 'depth' to what you're watching. Interestingly, this is a focus in Samsung's 2022 TVs too, so we'll see who wears it better.

Mini-LED is here to stay

LG has also announced updates to its 4K and 8K QNED LCD TV range, which uses mini-LED tech for better contrast than regular LED TVs. This year, LG is pushing certification for 100% colour consistency in its these TVs, meaning they might find popularity with creative types. They'll also feature the Alpha 9 Gen 5 chip.

LG is also pushing that its new TVs have great gaming features, including full HDMI 2.1 support, including 4K 120Hz with Dolby Vision and Variable Refresh Rate. And its Game Optimizer menu will now make it easier to switch specific gaming options and off, including a new Dark Room Mode that will optimise the picture for when you've got little or no ambient light around (ie, kids' bedrooms).

There's lots we don't know yet, including price and release dates for these TVs – and what to expect from the cheaper LG B2 and LG A2 OLED TV ranges. But CES has barely started, so we'll bring you anything you need to know.